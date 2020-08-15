Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna fame Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy with husband Kunal Verma; See pics

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna fame announce pregnancy. The two officially got married in April this year.

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma officially got married in April this year amid COVID-19 crisis. The actors dated for many years before finally getting married this year. Taking to Instagram, both Puja and Kunal announced their pregnancy with pictures from their private baby shower and revealed that they are very happy to embrace parenthood. In the pictures, Puja is all glowing in baby pink outfit making for the cutest mom-to-be.

Puja shared the pictures and captioned it, "A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time. #soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma." From , Ravi Dubey to Krishna Mukherjee among others congratulated the couple on the post. Check out the pictures right here.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Puja Banerjee: I was waiting to marry Kunal; Never thought it would be under these circumstances

Meanwhile, the couple had a private wedding in April after registering their marriage in March. The COVID situation left the couple with no choice but do it privately. Puja had revealed that they had all the plans to have a big fat wedding but had to change it. "When we registered for marriage like a month ago, we considered the time we would need to go through the process as it takes time for marriage to get registered at court and we wanted to do it before I start working on my new show as later I wouldn't get the time. We finished the formalities before I started shooting and we were supposed to have a grand affair on April 15. Then, we pushed it to April 26 but the lockdown is just getting extended," Puja had told us and hence they decided to help those in needy with the money they were to spend on celebrations.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×