  1. Home
  2. tv

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna fame Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy with husband Kunal Verma; See pics

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna fame announce pregnancy. The two officially got married in April this year.
20681 reads Mumbai
Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna fame Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy with husband Kunal Verma; see picsTujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna fame Puja Banerjee announces pregnancy with husband Kunal Verma; see pics

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma officially got married in April this year amid COVID-19 crisis. The actors dated for many years before finally getting married this year. Taking to Instagram, both Puja and Kunal announced their pregnancy with pictures from their private baby shower and revealed that they are very happy to embrace parenthood. In the pictures, Puja is all glowing in baby pink outfit making for the cutest mom-to-be. 

Puja shared the pictures and captioned it, "A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time. #soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma." From Mouni Roy, Ravi Dubey to Krishna Mukherjee among others congratulated the couple on the post. Check out the pictures right here. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Puja Banerjee: I was waiting to marry Kunal; Never thought it would be under these circumstances

Meanwhile, the couple had a private wedding in April after registering their marriage in March. The COVID situation left the couple with no choice but do it privately. Puja had revealed that they had all the plans to have a big fat wedding but had to change it. "When we registered for marriage like a month ago, we considered the time we would need to go through the process as it takes time for marriage to get registered at court and we wanted to do it before I start working on my new show as later I wouldn't get the time. We finished the formalities before I started shooting and we were supposed to have a grand affair on April 15. Then, we pushed it to April 26 but the lockdown is just getting extended," Puja had told us and hence they decided to help those in needy with the money they were to spend on celebrations.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement