Tujhse Hai Raabta 2 January 2020 Preview: Ahir reveals to Kalyani about his plan to kill Malhar

Tujhse Hai Raabta starring Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim is one of the popular daily soaps. Talking about the latest track of the show, we saw how Kalyani is very scared as the bomb could have been blasted. Later, Anupriya and Kalyani fought over the jacket. While Anupriya wore the jacket and was getting instructions from Kalyani on how to diffuse the bomb. Rachit and Sathark arrived at the spot and the bomb squad diffused the bomb. Malhar teased Ahir as he got defeated, however, he will try and kill Malhar and family again. Meanwhile, Madhuri insisted Kalyani to come with her to Pune as she is an illegitimate child for Deshmukhs and she will never be accepted, however, she didn't listen to her.

Speaking of tonight's episode, Ahir will show up and will Kalyani that he will hang up Malhar. She will get very scared. Ahir will ask her to do whatever he says if she wants her husband to stay alive. Will Ahir be successful to kill Malhar or she will be saved by his wife? Only time will tell.

Speaking of the show, it premiered on 3 September 2018 and doing amazingly well in terms of TRPs. It is created by Sonali Jaffer and directed by Sanjay Satavase and Akhilesh Bhagat. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

