Tujhse Hai Raabta co stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim recreate their magic in music video 'Yaad Ayega'; WATCH

Tujhse Hai Raabta co stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim have collaborate for a soulful music video. If you haven't watch it yet, take a look.

Tujhse Hai Raabta co-stars Reem Shaikh (Kalyani) and Sehban Azim (Malhar) are one the cutest on-screen jodis of the recent times. The duo enjoys a massive following and their fans lovingly call them 'KalMa.' They are known for their amazing bond and fiery chemistry. While fans enjoy watching them on-screen, they yearn to see them off-screen also. If you're a 'SehReem' fan, they hold your breath as there is a piece of delightful news for you. Well, Reem and Sehban have collaborated for a new music video title 'Yaad Aeyga.' Yes, you read that right! The jodi is spreading its charm in a song now.

Yaad Aayega is a soulful track that gives you a glimpse of a love story that has eventually turned sour. We often see that lovers get separated due to some differences, and despite have feelings, they decide to part ways. Yaad Aayega just depicts those moments. Just like the name, it reminisces the good old days spend with your beloved, and how one misses that when they're not together. It is said, 'You value someone more when they're not with you,' the song revolves around this powerful concept. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh REVEALS she was rejected from Tujhse Hai Raabta auditions thrice as she was 'chubby'

The soulful track is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, while the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The video features Reem and Sehban as two lovers and they definitely recreate their magic again. From being naughty partners to being separated lovers, the duo has depicted each emotion amazingly. Their effortless performance and chemistry, only prove that they've reached a level of comfort with each other like no one else. Well, to put it straight they just look breathtakingly beautiful on-screen and it is an absolute treat to watch them. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like SehReem's sweet surprise?

Watch the song here:

Credits :YouTube

