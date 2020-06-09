Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Shagun Pandey REVEALS he is keen to do Bigg Boss; Says 'I'm preparing for the show'

After quitting Tujhse Hai Raabta, Shagun Pandey spilled the beans of his next project and opened up about prepping up for controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Here's what he said,

Shagun Pandey, who gained popularity as Atharva Bapart in Tujhe Hai Raabta has bid adieu to the show. Yes, in a shocking and equally surprising move, Shagun announced his exit from the daily soap drama. The handsome hunk took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his departure after a fun-loving journey of five years. His co-star Reem Shaikh, who plays the female lead, expressed her gratitude towards him and thanked him for bringing the energy on the sets always.

The actor's sudden exit has come as a disheartening piece of news for fans and everyone's wondering why he decided to say goodbye to Tujhse Hai Raabta. It looks like the actor has already spilled the beans of his future plans and aspirations. In a recent chat with the Times of India, Shagun revealed that he wants to take watnts to take a chance to do some new and interesting projects. He also expressed his desire to do another reality show, and that is none other than Bigg Boss. Yes, Shagun has previous done Spiltsvilla and now is eyeing on Bigg Boss. He said that he is looking forward to do Bigg Boss this year, and if he is succesful in cracking it, he will put in the same efforts for Bigg Boss 14 that he has for Tujhe Hai Raabta.

When asked if he has started preparing himself for the upcoming season of the controversial show, i.e. Bigg Bos 14, the handsome actor confrimed in an affrimative. He shared that he is watching episodes of the previous seasons and taking tips from there. Shagun also revealed that he is constantly in touch with Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and discussing his plans with him.

Revealing details of his preparations for BB 14, Shagun shared, 'I am mentally preparing myself and doing my homework. I have just understood what are the key features for survival in the house. How you need to function and sustain in the house and win the show eventually. I don’t want to go there, stay for sometime, gain popularity and come back. I want to go there and do something nice. I am watching the previous seasons and discuss it with Prince (Narula) at times. Prince is like my brother.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you sad about Shagun's exit from Tujhe Hai Raabta or happy that he wants to be seen in Bigg Boss 14. Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

