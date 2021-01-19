Tujhse Hai Raabta’s Reem Sheikh finds new love in ‘Travelling’ amid lockdown; Says 'Would travel more in 2021'

Reem Sheikh shares her thoughts on lockdown and how she spent the year. The actress said that the year was pretty good for her.

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Tujhse Hai Raabta has created a special place in the audiences' hearts. Kalyani (Reem Sheikh) and Malhar's (Sehban Azim) chemistry is most loved by the fans. The show-makers have been bringing up several unprecedented twists and turns, keeping the viewers engaged at every point of the tale. Currently, the show brought a major twist by showing Malhar's death. The show's popularity has kept Reem Sheikh and other cast teams always on toes. But it was during lockdown that she got some time and she decided to utilise this time for travelling.

Being at home during the lockdown, Reem realised the value of travelling. She said, “2020 was a good year for me. I got the opportunity to discover myself, understand people around me as well as understand the essence of life. I have never been an adventurous person, and neither was I fond of traveling. In fact, I reconnected with a lot of my old friends, which is hard to do otherwise while shooting for Tujhse Hai Raabta. That way I ended 2020 and started 2021 on a happy note.”

She further said, “I was able to explore the beauty of Udaipur along with my parents who accompanied me for the trip, and it turned out to be a mini holiday for us. After Udaipur, I went to Goa with my closest friend and her family. I feel I am on a traveling spree and I would love to go for more such vacations in 2021.”

However, in the upcoming episode, audience will witness more drama which will keep them at the edge of their seats.

