Tujhse Hai Raabta’s Sehban Azim on playing Haryanvi character: Had sleepless nights while learning the accent

Sehban Azim, will be seen as Shera in the serial, talks about how he learnt the Haryanvi accent for the role.

Tujhse Hai Raabta, Zee TV’s popular show, is ruling the TRP charts currently. The show's current track is loved by fans especially for characters Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Malhar (Sehban Azim). The makers of the show are bringing unexpected twists and turn which keep the viewers engaged. In the show, we have seen Malhar has died, but now, the makers have brought his look-alike Shera which is being played by Sehban Azim. For the new role, Azim had to go through a new avatar of a Haryanvi.

Talking about his appearance and character, Sehban Azim said, “Shera’s appearance and style are quite different from Malhar’s stylishness. After being Malhar Rane for more than 2 years it was quite a task for me to transform into Shera Chaudhary within two days, who is opposite to Malhar. To be honest, I did have a few sleepless nights as well starting from getting the Haryanvi accent, tonality, body language, expressions, and gestures.”

For this character, Azim has to grow a beard, flexed thick brows, and had to wear an earring. Sehban faced a lot of problems while learning Haryanvi.

“With little time in hand, I had to make sure that nothing can be similar to Malhar. Luckily, my co-actor Rajat Dahiya who plays the role of Sarthak Rane has got his roots from Haryana, His being on the set came handy for most of the things and our dialogue writer did all his research to make it all comfortable for me,” he added.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Azim: Met only 3 co stars; We are scheduled in pairs to ensure safety

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×