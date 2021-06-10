Tujhse Hai Raabta SPOILER ALERT: Kalyani shocked to see Anupriya behave like child

Tujhse Hai Raabta has in stores a major twist for its viewers. The show is already keeping the audience hooked to it.

The serial Tujhse Hai Raabta is showing new twists everyday. Makers are also trying their best to keep the audience entertained. The show features actors Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale among others. Recently, the viewers saw that Moksh is kidnapped and he has sent a video to Malhar. He has informed the police and they are trying to find him. Meanwhile, Anupriya injures herself while trying to save Gungun and Kalyani manages to take her to the hospital on time. But once they reach, an exhausted Kalyani faints.

She wakes up because of Anupriya screaming Aai and asks Malhar about Anupriya. Later she sees Anupriya trying to keep a doll away from the ward boys and saying that it's her baby. She refers to Kalyani as Aai and that's when Kalyani realises what the injury did to her. Anupriya starts behaving like a child, and the doctors insist that they keep her at the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Moksh and Gungun also reach the hospital and are shocked to see Anupriya in that condition.

They go to Kalyani, but Anupriya was quick to ask them to stay away from her Aai. Then, the doctors tell Kalyani that her condition will worsen if they don't treat her at the hospital. What will Kalyani do now? How will she help Anupriya? To know what happens next keep watching Tujhse Hai Raabta. Produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffar's Full House Media, Tujhse Hai Raabta airs on Zee TV.

