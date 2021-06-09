Tujhse Hai Raabta SPOILERS: Moksh gets kidnapped; Kalyani tries to save an injured Anupriya

Tujhse Hai Raabta offers a new twist in the story as Moksh gets kidnapped and Anupriya gets hurt. Kalyani tries to handle the situation and save Anupriya.

The daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is getting popular day by day for its interesting plot and engaging performances by the actors. The show features the talented actors Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale among others and the audiences love the main leads on-screen chemistry. In the recent episodes, it is shown that Moksh had sent a video to Malhar telling him that he has been kidnapped. Malhar immediately alerts the police and asks them to barricade the area surrounding his home.

After Malhar leaves, Kalyani tries to find how the kidnappers had entered the house. At the same time, it is seen that Anupriya asks Gungun if she had any clue about the kidnapping. The plan of kidnapping was made by Gungun and Moksh, as she had asked him to hide inside a drum outside their house. But when everyone got to know about it, Aai gets the drum removed from there.

Everybody is able to save Moksh, but Gungun flees from there. In an attempt to save Gungun, Anupriya gets injured. She gets hurt by a rock and starts bleeding. Kalyani picks her up and rushes her to the hospital.

Will Kalyani be able to reach hospital on time and save Anupriya? Viewers will be able to find out in the upcoming episodes.

