Tujhse Hai Raabta star Reem Shaikh to live today; share your questions right away

Tujhse Hai Raabta star Reem Shaikh has managed to struck a chord with audience in a very young age. The actress will be joining us for a live on Pinkvilla Telly today and here is your chance to ask her your questions. Reem recently featured in a music video with Sehban Azim and the song was much loved. In this quarantine period, the actress is missing her friends Avneet Kaur and others.

Earlier, while exclusively revealing all her firsts to Pinkvilla, Reem shared how she was rejected thrice from the auditions because she was 'chubby.' Reem also revealed her first crush, first salary and first gift to herself during the conversation. “Tujhse Hai Raabta I did after nearly two years of doing Ashoka. I will be honest, I did not take this break willingly. After Ashoka, nothing was working out for me. I signed ten shows and all of them got shelved and rejected for some reason. Auditions used to go amazing, I used to cry in them. I was almost going to give up. Then, Tujhse Hai Raabta happened and I was rejected three times because I was 'chubby'"

