Tujhse Hai Raabta star Reem Shaikh on resuming shoots with guidelines: I felt sad, but it's the new normal

Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh recently opened up about resuming shoots with guidelines and maintaining social distancing rules. Take look.

After being shut for almost two months, the entertainment industry is prepping up to resume shooting and get back to action amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray allowed shootings in non-containment zones, of course, with adequate precautionary measures. The decision has brought back a smile on many faces, and producers have expressed their gratitude for listening to their requests. However, the permissions are given with some restrictions and a proper set of strict rules that must be adhered to by everyone to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The regulations have to be thoroughly followed by everyone to help smooth functioning without causing a risk to anyone's lives.

Since TV shoots are resuming, viewers will soon be able to enjoy new episodes of Tujhse Hai Raabta. Yes, Malhar (Sehban Azmi) and Kalyani's (Reem Shaikh) onscreen chemistry will soon spread their magic. However, shootings will become difficult owing to the situations. Reem recently opened up about what she feels about the resumption of shootings and following the guidelines amidst the pandemic. The beautiful actress shared, "At first when I was going through the set of guidelines given by the officials, I felt sad and disappointed. The cast and crew members usually use to come looking and asking for me, 'Where is Reem?' I'm a person, who is constantly roaming around the sets and chilling around with people. Moreover, I have some hidden and secretive corners on the set that nobody is aware of. However, this is going to be the new normal now. So, we have to diligently follow the rules.'

The diva added that she is glad that the shooting is resuming. She said, 'Everything aside, I am just glad that we will get to shoot again. Many people will start again.'

