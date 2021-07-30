Tujhse Hai Raabta wraps up after a successful run of 3 years; Sehban Azim & Reem Shaikh become emotional

The daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the most popular shows on television screens. The audience showered immense love on the show and its leads. The lead of the show had developed a massive fan following on social media. The plot of the show kept the audience engaged with its unique plot and interesting twists. But the show is going to get off air very soon. As per the sources from the show, it will be going off-air after a long span of 3 years.

The show comprised some of the most popular and talented actors including Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Shagun Pandey, Rajat Dahiya, Savita Prabhune, Vaidika Senjaliya, and many more. The whole cast became emotional as the show came to an end and the cast bid adieu to one another.

The lead actress Reem Shaikh became nostalgic as she shared, “I literally could not control my tears when I got to know that the journey with Tujhse Hai Raabta is all set to come to an end. The show’s immense success has honestly added a lot to my career, and I have literally evolved and grown as an actor with this show. Whenever I feel like looking back at my growing years, I glance through some of the old episodes of the show which always get me nostalgic. I must say that my journey with Kalyani has been beautifully captured in these 3 years and I believe I have been able to perform this character only because of the people who dearly supported me in this journey. I have had the chance to meet the most amazing set of people during my growing years right from my best friend, Sehban to Poorva di, Rajat, Shagun, Milind uncle, and Savita Tai. They have given me so much love and have taught me how to deal with things in life. The show has always been a part of me, and although I feel like I'm losing it now, I am really glad that character and show like this happened. Kalyani and Malhar, Kalma and Raabta lives forever!”