Tulsi Virani in KSBKBT to Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: 5 most talked about onscreen replacements

The TV actors of the daily soap often made a deep impact on the audience with their excellent acting, hence when they are replaced, the show is never the same. Here are some of the most talked-about replacements of actors in popular daily soaps.

The Indian television show’s success depends majorly on the interesting plotline and excellent cast. Numerous times the excellent acting of the actors and fabulous role portrayal makes their role in the show memorable. Even at times, the shows become famous for the characters. But due to certain circumstances, the actors leave the show and are replaced by other actors. It is a very risky task as the audience often does to accept the changing faces of the leads. But sometimes the replacements are liked by the audience and the show maintains its viewership and fan base. And today, we bring you 5 popular replacements of actors on the Indian television serials.

Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The actor was one of the leads of the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and received immense recognition from the show. However, he had left the show for pursuing his Bollywood acting dream and was replaced by who played the role excellently.

Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The actress became a popular household name with her role of Tulsi Virani in the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Later, she had left the show for some time due to differences between her and show producer Ekta Kapoor and was replaced by Gautami. On the other hand, Smriti had later ventured into politics.

Rajeev Khandelwal in Kahiin Toh Hoga

The show gained immense popularity for the romantic chemistry between the lead pair Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamna Sharif. But Rajeev Khandelwal left the show for pursuing his Bollywood dream and he was replaced by Gurpreet Singh. Interestingly, the show was immensely impacted by the replacement.

Shilpa Shinde in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

This is a very popular comedy show with an excellent cast. In the show, the role of Angoori Bhabi was initially played by Shilpa Shinde, but she, later, left the show owing to the difference with the producers of the show. Shilpa was replaced by Shubhangi Atre, who has been playing the role excellently.

Giaa Manek in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

The show was a huge hit among the audience and people loved the chemistry between Gopi Bahu and her mother-in-law Kokilaben. To recall, Gopi Bahu’srole was played by Giaa Manek but she was replaced as she went on to participate in a dance reality show. Later Devoleena Bhattacharjee stepped in her shoes and won millions of hearts with her stint.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

