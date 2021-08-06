Tumse Pyaar Hai: Abhinav Shukla reveals about his one true love in THIS video

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla and wifey Rubina Dilaik’s happiness remains unbounded since the release of their new song ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’. This is the second music video of the couple, after they came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, they had collaborated professionally for Neha Kakkar’s song Marjaneya. Their new song is also a huge hit among the masses and the fans of Rubinav are giving lots of love to the song. Abhinav has recently shared a video of what he loves the most on his social media handle.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant has shared a video from his gym as he is seen lifting weights and doing other exercises for staying in good shape. He shared in the video that he loves work out the most, as he is seen lifting 30 kg weight from one hand. He has used the lyrics of his latest song in the video he has shared. He also asked his fans, if they love doing the workout. He wrote in the caption, “When you put on weight you gotta lift the same … workout sey pyar hia ! #tumsepyarhai”

The song Tumse Pyaar Hai was released yesterday and has already started trending on social media. The music video features Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as lovebirds. The talented singer Vishal Mishra has lent his voice to the song and the video has turned out to be beautiful.