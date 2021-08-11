Tumse Pyaar Hai: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla shot THIS scene of the song straight from their real life

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most favourite couples of the telly industry. The duo recently appeared in a song ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’ composed by Vishal Mishra. They opened up about reliving the romantic moments from their initial dating days and revealed a scene that was shot straight from their real life.

In an interview with ETimes, Rubina, Abhinav and Vishal spoke about their new song. Rubina said the first time they heard the song, it brought a broad smile to their face. “Vishal Mishra has sung the song so well. When you hear the song, you get goosebumps, because you start thinking about your loved ones and of the times you spent together. The song brings out all the emotions, especially for an actor when the song is playing and he/she is performing the vision is very clear. When I saw the song, I actually felt that this is how I had imagined the song to be like,” she said.

Abhinav also revealed a scene that was straight out of their real life. He said, "I remember when we started dating and meeting each other, Rubina would love to cook for me. She would make excuses and call me home to try out the food. That moment I relived while shooting the song because there is a scene in which she makes tea for me. That was literally out of our real life. Because when I was single, I would whatever I could buy from outside. After we started dating she started cooking amazing food for me. So we could relate to it."

Music composer-singer Vishal Mishra also said that Rubina and Abhinav have made the song very beautiful and have enacted the emotions so well.

