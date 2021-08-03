Tumse Pyaar Hai TEASER OUT: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla starrer song is an emotional tale of love

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s new music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai’s teaser is now finally out. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans. From the teaser, it looks that the song is an emotional tale of love. The full song will be releasing on August 5. It is crooned by singer Vishal Mishra.

Sharing the teaser link on her Instagram, Rubina wrote, “Tumse Pyaar Hai releasing on 5th August only on @vyrloriginals bas kuch din aur, tab tak enjoy the teaser.” The video opens with Abhinav Shukla watching the actress from the road while she gives water to plants. Then the scene shows that he is following her on the road and she knows it. The actress is blushing. But the next scene in the song breaks the heart because Abhinav met with an accident. And the video closes.

The actress had shared that she has been working on something very special with her husband Abhinav. “Your guesses were bang on. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned,” she captioned the post.

Watch the teaser here:

The actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla were also seen in a music video titled Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song was a huge hit. The actor is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Rubina is seen on the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. They had together participated in the show Bigg Boss 14 and she won.

