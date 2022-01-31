Tumse Pyaar Karke featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon is all set to release on February 1

Playback singer Tulsi Kumar is all set to reunite with Jubin Nautiyal for her upcoming song 'Tumse Pyaar Karke', which will flag off the third season of 'T-Series Mixtape Rewind'.

The love number, which releases on February 1, stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon.

Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumar says, "The month of February is truly the month of love with Valentine's Day just around the corner. 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' depicts the rush and intoxication of being in love."

"It's beautiful, simple and sweet, and the perfect song to celebrate this Valentine's Day."

The song composed by Payal Dev features a romantic melody with lyrics furnished by Kunaal Vermaa, and promises to take the audience through the rush of young love, its innocence and purity.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' has been directed by Navjit Buttar and will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on February 1, 2022.

