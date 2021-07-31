Tumse Pyar Hai: Rubina Dilaik shares 1st poster of new music video with hubby Abhinav Shukla

On Friday, actress Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram space and shared the first poster of her upcoming music track ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’. Crooned by Vishal Mishra, the music video features Rubina Dilaik alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. In the first poster of the music the Shakti star can be seen dazzling in a purple suit, on the other hand, Abhinav looks dapper in a black shirt. As soon as the poster was out, fans began flooding Rubina’s post with good wishes. One of the users wrote, “This is gonna be a blockbuster”. The second user wrote, “Super Excited”. While a third one commented, “Can’t wait”. Many others dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. In just hours of uploading, the post garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing.

A couple of days back, Rubina shared a picture with Abhinav on the photo-sharing application to announce their upcoming project. While sharing the post, Rubina articulated, “Your guesses were bang on. We @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned.”

Take a look:

The celebrity couple made headlines for their stints in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. Dilaik ended up bagging the trophy of the show. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress is also busy with several other interesting projects in her kitty. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ardh alongside Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav.

