TV actor Gaurav Bajaj contracts COVID 19; Says he knew something was wrong when he lost smell and taste

Gaurav Bajaj, a popular TV actor, has gone into home isolation after getting COVID-19. His wife has also tested positive and they both are in self-isolation in the hometown in Indore.

A popular name in the television industry, Gaurav Bajaj has tested positive for COVID 19 after his wife tested positive for the virus a few days back. Recently, the actor started having symptoms of the virus and decided to get himself tested, and he found that he'd tested positive as well. He had earlier taken the test when his wife contracted Coronavirus, but his result was negative. Hence, his wife had gone into isolation at home.

The actor revealed that he sensed something was wrong with him when he was making coffee and he could not smell it. He also could not feel the taste of the cake that he ate later. This made him realize that there is something is wrong with him so he smelled camphor, and he could not recognize that as well.

Gaurav has gone into self-isolation at his parental home in Indore, where he has been living for the past few weeks. He went to his hometown because the shooting had been postponed because of the janta curfew. He feels that it was the correct decision as it would have been difficult to take care of their one-and-a-half-year-old child in Mumbai as they both are now COVID 19 positive.

He added that initially when his wife tested positive, he had been taking care of his child on his own. He only was going out to buy medicines and other things. Now that he has also tested positive, his mother is taking care of their baby Vyom. Gaurav and his wife are taking medication. He added that his father and brother are taking care of the home now. They all have a special diet and are doing breathing exercises.

The actor was last seen in the popular TV serial Meri Gudiya in which he is portraying the role of Raghavendra Gujral.

Credits :Times of India

