TV actor Gaurav Dixit missing after NCB recovers banned drugs from his house post Ajaz Khan's interrogation

After Ajaz Khan's interrogation, NCB has now recovered illegal drugs from Gaurav Dixit's apartment. Check out the details.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan's alleged involvement in a drugs case has opened doors to more names popping up. One name that cropped up during the TV actor’s interrogation was that of Gaurav Dixit's. The Narcotics Control Bureau has reportedly recovered large quantities of ‘banned’ drugs from actor’s residence in Mumbai. According to officials, Gaurav who has worked in minor film and TV roles is missing. The raid was conducted at the actor’s apartment on Friday evening.

It was reported that at the time of the raid, Gaurav wasn’t at home. Meanwhile, drugs like as MD, MDMA, and hashish along with packaging accessories for the substances were recovered from the house. As per reports, the star returned to his apartment complex accompanied with his flat mate and both fled the scene after witnessing the raid. Earlier this week, actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB for possession of restricted drugs which were found in his house. When the actor was questioned about the ‘pills’ he responded, “Nothing. Ask them where they got it... what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills."

Sameer Wankhede, who is NCB’s zonal director, delivered a statement about Gaurav’s alleged involvement in the drug bust case. He said, “During interrogation, Khan revealed Dixit’s name and confessed that he used to purchase MDMA and other drugs from Dixit. After a preliminary investigation, it appears that Dixit supply drugs in Bollywood. A team of NCB visited at Dixit’s residence in Lokhandwala on Friday night but he was not present at home.”

