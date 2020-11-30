  1. Home
TV actress accuses casting director of alleged rape; Case registered in Mumbai on victim's statement

A TV actress has filed a complaint against a casting director for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. Read on.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: November 30, 2020 09:42 am
TV actress accuses casting director of rape TV actress accuses casting director of alleged rape; Case registered in Mumbai on victim's statement
In a shocking piece of news, an Indian Television actress has accused a casting director of rape. The accused is identified as Ayush Tiwari. The actress filed the complaint at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai. A case has been registered under section 376 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The police have registered the complaint based on the victim's statements.

Further investigations are underway, and the police officials are probing the matter. Sharing some details of the complaint filed, a police official at the Versova Police Station said that the actress has complained that the accused raped her for over two years on the pretext of marriage. The complaint was registered by the victim (actress) on November 26, 2020 (Thursday). The police have not yet arrested the accused following the complaint but have begun investigating the matter. More details about the incident are not yet known. 

Meanwhile, on October 26, the Versova Police Station had received a complaint from TV actress Malvi Malhotra (of Udaan fame). A producer named, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, had stabbed Malvi thrice with a knife, for rejecting his marriage proposal. The police arrested Malvi's culprit a day after the attack. Malvi suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The actress is now recovering from the injuries and horrific incident.

Take a look at ANI's tweet here regarding the case: 

Credits :ANI

