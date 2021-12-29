TV couples we wish to see get married in 2022: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat

They say marriages are made in heaven and once you find your Mr right or Mrs Righ then you shouldn’t waste time and just get hitched, right? Well, 2021 was an epic year and we saw a lot of couples tying the knot. But, talking about the television industry particularly, there are a lot of couples who have been making fans swoon over their romance but now it's time that fans want to see them getting married in 2022. Here is a list of TV couples, we wish would get married in 2022.

Hina Khan – Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating for a long time now. The love birds had made their relationship official on national television when Hina was a contestant in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Their relationship had come as a pleasant surprise for all the fans and since then they have never shied away from expressing their love on social media. Both of them are quite vocal about their relationship and spend a lot of time with each other’s families. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they finally decide to tie the knot in 2022.

Pavitra Punia – Eijaz Khan

The relationship that started in the Bigg Boss 14 house is still going strong. Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan like any other couple started off on a rough note in the house but their fights eventually turned into love for each other. Pavitra and Eijaz have been together since then and do not shy away from talking about their wedding plans as well. The only thing is that it is not decided when do they want to get hitched. But, you never know, maybe 2022 is the year for them as well.

Shamita Shetty – Raqesh Bapat

Yet another Bigg Boss house love tale that has emerged strongly is that of Shamita and Raqesh. We all got to see their romance in Bigg Boss OTT and both of them have been vocal about their feelings since then. They look so cute together that fans want to see them getting hitched already!

Divya Agarwal – Varun Sood

Divya and Varun were two broken hearts when they met on a reality show and their lonely hearts found the comfort of each other eventually leading to a romantic relationship. These two have been dating for a long time now and fans love their Jodi. Varun has always stood by Divya during her tough days and to cheer for her after she won the Bigg Boss OTT trophy and even Divya has always had Varun’s back. Fans cannot wait to see them tying the knot.

Jasmin Bhasin -Aly Goni

One of the cutest couples in the television industry are Jasmin and Aly. These two also made their relationship official on national television when they were in the Bigg Boss house. They are lovingly called JasLy by fans and they are often spotted together. They already appear to be a married couple so we think they should get married in 2022. What do you say?

ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2021: Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik; TV actors who ‘skipped to the good part’ & holidayed in Maldives