TV highlights of 1st half of 2020: Sidharth Shukla BB 13 win, shoots stalled to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

From breakups to makeups, from marriages to separations, from TV shows being pulled down to actors passing away, Telly Town went through its own share of ups and downs in the past 6 months. Here are 'TV highlights of the 1st half of 2020,' which will leave you will bittersweet feelings!

The year 2020 started on a high note, with everybody having many-many expectations for the day to come. However, the year did not take off as we all thought or wanted it to be. While in January we all were still making mistakes of mentioning '2019' in our books, February brought about a huge shock. The Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and normal life got disturbed. With COVID-crisis, many never-seen-before changes were seen. The lockdown was announced, people were urged to stay indoors, and social distancing was brought in place.

The changes in the country also had a huge impact on the entertainment industry, particularly the Indian Television industry. For the very first time in history, shoots of TV shows were brought to a complete halt. From March 19, the shootings of TV shows, web series, and films were suspended for almost three months owing to COVID-19 crisis. This happens to be one of the biggest ever halts in the showbiz world, with shoots resuming finally a few weeks ago.

The situations were tough, and to date they are. However, with so much going on, many of us forgot that the first half of 2020 has already passed. Yes, 6 months of 2020 are over, and a lot took place at this time. As usual, the Telly world was filled with news stories, as the actors showed the spirit to fight back tough times. From breakups to makeups, from marriages to separations, from TV shows being pulled down to actors passing away, Telly Town went through its own share of ups and downs.

So, considering, the roller-coaster ride the Indian Television world had, we decided to take a quick look back at the major happenings and bring to you a 'round-up.' Let's take a dive into the 'TV highlights of the 1st half of 2020, which will leave you will bittersweet feelings! Here's presenting you 'Telly Town's Half Yearly Report'

1. Couples who exchanged wedding vows

Nehha Pendse - May I Come In actress Nehha Pendse tied the knot with beau Shardul Bayas on January 5 in Pune. The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony, in a close-knit setting.

Kamya Panjabi - Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi got married to beau Shalabh Dang on February 10. Though Kamya's wedding was a grand celebration, it was a close-knit affair. Interestingly, their marriage date is a sweet coincidence, as the duo started dating in February 2019.

Puja Banerjee - TV's cute couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot amid the COVID-19 lockdown on April 15. The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce their new journey together. Though they did not have a traditional wedding, they have registered their marriage.

Ashutosh Kaushik - Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik got hitched to his fiance Arpita in a private ceremony in Nodia amid COVID-19 scare. The wedding took place at the terrace of the actor’s residence on April 26, 2020.

Anurag Sharma - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anurag Sharma finally got married to his longtime girlfriend Nandini Gupta in a traditional Hindu wedding on January 31, 2020, in Delhi.

Manish Raisinghan - The Sasural Simar Ka actor got married to his ladylove Sangeita Chauhaan in a low-key wedding in a Gurudwara on June 30 amid the COVID-19 crisis. Interestingly, their wedding date coincided with Manish's 'best friend' Avika Gor.

Ankit Shah - Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Anikt Shah ties the knot with his ladylove Aashima Nair on June 30, 2020, amid the Coronavirus crisis. Theirs was a low-key ceremony, as they exchanged wedding vows in a traditional setup in the presence of their loved ones

2. Actors who embraced Parenthood

Sikha Singh - Sikha Singh better known as Aaliya from Kumkum Bhagya welcomed a baby girl with husband Karan Shah on June 16. The couple named the little angel, 'Alayna Singh Shah.'

Raghu Ram - Roadies fame Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio become proud parents of a baby boy on January 6. The duo has named him 'Rhythm'

Krrip Kapur Suri - TV actor Krrip Kapur Suri, known for his role in starrer Uttaran, became a father of a baby girl on n January 19, 2020, with wife Simran. Though the initial date set for Simran's delivery was 14th February (Valentine's Day) the baby arrived early. The duo have named her 'Ray'

Ruslaan Mumtaaz - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor Ruslaan Mumtaz became a proud father of a baby boy on March 26, 2020. The actor shared this heartwarming news on his Instagram with the first pictures of the baby.

Dimpy Ganguly - Rahul Mahajan's ex-wife and Bigg Boss 8 contestant Dimpy Ganguly welcomes her second child on Easter's eve, i.e. April 11, 2020. Dimpy is married to Dubai-based businessman, Rohit Roy.

Ekta Kaul - Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 4, 2020. Sumit took to his Instagram handle to share the happy news and revealed his name, 'Ved Sumeet Vyas.'

Mansi Sharma - Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Singh and her husband Yuvraaj Hans welcomed a baby boy May 12, 2020. The couple shared the 'good news' on their social media handles.

Smriti Khanna - Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became proud parents of a baby girl on April 15, 2020. The two are best known for their roles in TV show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

3. Shows that bid adieu to the viewers

Beyhadh 2 - The revenge thriller starring (Maya), Shivin Narang (Rudra), and Ashish Chaudhary (MJ) came to an abrupt end amid the COVID-19 scare. On April 20, the channel (Sony TV) released a statement stating they have pulled the plug of the show. They revealed that the decision for termination has been taken after a joint agreement with the producers.

Nazar 2 - Star Plus' supernatural drama Nazar 2 was brought to an abrupt end amid the Coronavirus crisis. The show starring Monalisa, Sheezan Mohammad, Shruti Sharma, and Sumit Kaul had only second innings just some months back on February 19, 2020.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala - Kulfi Kumar Bajewala starring Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand went off-air on February 7, 2020

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein - Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starring Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja, and Debattama Saha also bid adieu to viewers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was last aired on 31 March 2020.

Divya Drishti - Star Plus' supernatural drama show, Divya Drishti, starring Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee, Sangita Ghosh, Adhvik Mahajan, and Mishkat Varma, bid adieu to viewers on 23 February 2020.

Sanjivani - Star Plus' medical drama Sanjivani starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna bid adieu to fans on March 13, 2020. The makers announced that due to lukewarm response, they have decided to call of Sanjivani after a not-so-good journey of merely 8 months

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum - After several rumours, Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's show KHKT bid goodbye to the viewers on March 14, 2020. The show has been receiving decent TRP's and was much-loved by fans, but the channel decided to pull its plug, in mid-March.

Patiala Babes - Starring Ashnoor Kaur and Sourabh Raaj Jain, Patiala Babes went off air amid the COVID-19 crisis. The show halted on 27 March 2020, and in April it was announced that it will not be brought back, resulting in abrupt closure.

4. Actors who left for their heavenly abode

Sushant Singh Rajput - SSR, who became a household name as Manav from Pavitra Rishta sent shockwaves with his sudden demise on June 14 (2020). The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence and allegedly committed suicide. However, no suicide note was found and police investigations are oṇ.

Sejal Sharma - Sejal Sharma, known for her role in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, committed suicide at her Mira Road apartment on January 24, 2020. She was found hanging. The young actress left a suicide note behind stating that she was depressed due to lack of work and no projects.

Shyam Sundar - Actor Shyam Sundar, who played the role of Sugreev in Ramayan passed away on April 6 due to Cancer in Kalka.

Shafique Ansari - Actor Shafique Ansari, known for his role in Sony TV's show Crime Patrol passed away on May 10, 2020. He lost his life to cancer. at the age of 52. The actor was suffering from thoracic cancer from the past two years. A few months ago, he was also diagnosed with a lung infection.

Manmeet Garewal - Manmeet Grewal, best known for his show Aadat Se Majboor committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on May 15, 2020. The young actor hanged himself on the ceiling fan as he was suffering from depression due to a major financial crisis.

Jagesh Mukati - Jagesh Mukati, a known face in the TV and Gujarati industry died on June 10, 2020. Popular for his role in TV show Amita Ka Amit, lost his battle to life after he developed severe breathing issues

Preksha Mehta - TV actress Preksha Mehta, who was seen in shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq, and Meri Durga, committed suicide on May 25, 2020. She was found hanging at her residence in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. She was 25. Apparently, she was under depression due to lack of work.

5. Celebrities who lifted the 'Winner's trophy'

Bigg Boss 13 - On February 15 (2020), Sidharth Shukla was declared the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the trophy and prize money.

Dance Plus 5 - Mumbai’s Rupesh Bane was announced the winner of Dance Plus 5 on February 22 (2020). The contestant belonged to Dharmesh Yelande’s team.

Indian Idol 11 - Sunny Hindustani from Bhatinda (Punjab) was declared the winner of the Indian Idol 11 on February 23 (2020). He took home Rs 25 lakh as prize money.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge - The dating reality show was won by two pairs. While Ankita Shrivastava and Balraj Syal became the first winner jodi, Aanchal Khurana and Paras Chhabra became the second pair. The series came to an end on March 27.

Splitsvilla 12 - Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were announced as winners of Splitsvilla 12 in January. They defeated Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer to take the winner's trophy of Rannvijay Singha and -hosted dating reality show.

6. Milestones Achieved in the Telly world

11 years of YRKKH - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 11 years on January 12. The lead pair Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira), congratulated the team on achieving the great feat with a heartfelt video.

1 year of YRHPK - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, and Ritvik Arora clocked a year on March 18. Shaheer Sheikh shares a throwback picture with the team as he took down the memory lane.

11 Years of Kitani Mohabbat Hai - Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra's much-loved show Kitani Mohabbat Hai completed 11 years on January 19. The actor Karan took to his social media handle to share a beautiful throwback video from the show to celebrate the big achievement.

4 years of KRPKAB - Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi clocked 4 years on February 29. The actor expressed his gratitude and wrote, 'Celebrating 4 years of this fabulous show which has set new standards for the Indian television industry.'

1 year of KHKT - Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum completed a year on June 17. The show starred Karan V Grover as Dr. Rohit Sippy and Dipika Kakar as Sonakshi Rastogi. Ronakshi's fans celebrated their first anniversary by reminiscing their fiery chemistry on social media.

8 years of Madhubala - and 's Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon completed 8 years on May 28. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of Madhubala, and celebrate the milestone

4 years of Ishqbaaaz - Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna's much-adored show Ishqbaaaz completed 4 years on June 27. Both the actors thanked fans for the unconditional and continuous support with a post on social media.

Nakuul Mehta completes 8 years - Nakuul Mehta's completed eight years on Television on June 8. He made his debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara alongside Disha Parmar. He looked back at his 'fond memories' from his first step into the world of acting and penned down his feels of clocking 8 years in the Telly town.

Shaheer Sheikh completes 11 years - Shaheer Sheikh clocked 11 years in the Telly world on April 27. The actors' fans celebrated his journey as they trended #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh on social media. They showered him will immense praises, love, and blessings for reaching the milestone.

7. Breakups and Makeups of the Tinsel ville

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis breakup - Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan broke up with dancer-choreographer beau Melvin Louis in February this year. Sana revealed that she broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on her. She even opened up about developing anxiety issues and is suffering from depression post that.

Trouble in Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali's love paradise - On April 20, 2020, the news regarding Sanjeeda and Aamir's marriage sent shock waves everywhere. Apparently, the cute TV couple has called it quits and finally parted ways, after 7 years of marital bliss. Sanjeeda decided to call off their relationship and headed to her mother's home.

and Asha Negi part ways - Pavitra Rishta couple, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have parted ways after dating for 6 long years. Though the reason of AshVik's breakup has not been revealed, their separation left their fans disheartened.

YRKKH's Simran Khanna gets divorced - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Simran Khanna aka Gayu ended her marriage with husband Bharat Dudani. Confirming her news in April, she said, 'Yes, Bharat and I have divorced.'

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Sonawalla announce their relationship - Bigg Boss 11 duo Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla made their relationship official on April 4 with some adorable Instagram posts.

Karan Wahi declares his relationship - TV's heartthrob Karan Wahi made his relationship official with ladylove Uditi Singh in January this year. The two have been dating each other for over 8 months now.

8. Stories that grabbed eyeballs

Erica Fernandes - Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress who is generally secretive about her personal life, left everyone surprised when she shared mushy a post revealing some details of her love life. While rumours of her private engagement did rounds, she confirmed that she is in a relationship for the past three years, and his 'man' is not from the industry.

Vikas Gupta- Tagged as the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss, Vikas Gupta confessed that he is 'bisexual' on social media. He posted a tweet during the Pride month saying, 'I fall in love with the human regardless of the gender. There are more like me.'

Karan Singh Grover- Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Mr. Bajaj aka KSG walked out of the show as he did not want to risk his life by resuming shooting amid the COVID-19 scare. Not only this, but Karan also revealed that he decided to quit as he was not happy with the way his character was developed on the show.

Naagin 4 - TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor announced that she is bringing an end to supernatural drama Naagin 4. However, with Naagin 4's closure, she also revealed that Naagin 5 will hit the small screen soon.

Mohena Kumari Singh - In the first week of June, news of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh and some of her family members contracting Coronavirus left everyone shocked and emotional. After fighting a month's battle, the actress and her family have finally recovered and are back home safe.

Hamari Bahu Silk - TV show Hamari Bahu Silk's cast and crew called out the producers of the show for non-payment of their dues, despite several requests. Lead actor Zaan Khan in an Instagram post revealed, 'It is sad and shocking to know that the team has not been paid to date. Also, the actors and technicians are threatening to commit suicide!'

Rubina Dilaik - Rubina Dilaik, who played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, bid goodbye to the show after essaying the role for 4 long years. Revealing the reason of her exit, she said, 'About me leaving Shakti, we had reached a deadlock. To refresh the show, we had tried many things like memory loss track, fresh faces, and characters were introduced.

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar - In February, Himansh Kohli finally broke his silence on breakup with Neha Kakkar. The actor said, 'All I want to say is that she did not want to continue. So, we mutually decided to part ways. She decided to move on in life, I respected it'.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 - Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's promo dropped in on January 23. The promo weaved a story of love, revenge, and sacrifice. It begins airing from July 13, 2020.

Share your comment ×