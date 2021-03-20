TV Newsmakers: FIR against Gauahar, Nikki tests positive for COVID 19, Rashami on her divorce with Nandish

From Gauahar Khan getting booked for flouting COVID 19, Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli testing positive for the deadly virus, Rashami Desai opening up on her divorce with Nandish Sandhu and much more. Here are the top newsmakers in the telly world.

The television industry witnessed quite a happening week this as the second wave of COVID 19 in India has infected a couple of celebrities from the telly world. Among the recent ones was Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli who has also been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine. On the other hand, there have been reports that Gauahar Khan was accused of violating COVID 19 rules as a result of which an FIR was booked against her. Rubina Dilaik, who was hailed for her performance in Shakti; Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is set to return on the show.

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant has dropped hints of participating in Nach Baliye 10 with her husband. This isn’t all. had recently opened on her divorce with Nandish Sandhu and said that while the decision of divorce was a mutual decision, she was judged individually for it. With so much happening in the tinsel town, here’s a look at the big newsmakers of the week:

Nikki Tamboli, Mayur Vakani, Mandar Chandwadkar test positive for COVID 19

Of late, several celebrities have tested positive for COVID 19 in the telly world. While Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has gone into home isolation after getting diagnosed with the deadly virus, Mayur and Mandar from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have also been tested positive for coronavirus and currently under medication in home isolation. Interestingly, Mandar had recently shared a video on social media about his health update and said that his condition is asymptomatic and there is nothing to be worried about. He said that he is under home isolation and is following all the instructions by his doctor till he is completely fine. The actor further thanked his fans and the show's fans for wishing him a speedy recovery.

Gauahar Khan booked for violating COVID 19 rules; Actress issues statement

Gauahar Khan, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani senior, landed in trouble after she was reportedly spotted stepping out of her residence after testing positive for coronavirus. According to media reports, an FIR was registered against her for flouting COVID 19 rules. Later, the actress had issued a statement in this regard and said, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She has tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she's just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to herself, respectfully, and let her heart heal in this mourning time."

Rubina Dilaik to return on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Rubina Dilaik, who made the headlines after winning Bigg Boss 14, is set to make a comeback on her popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. To note, the actress was seen playing the lead in the show earlier with a powerful role and will, reportedly, be seen doing a cameo in the show now. In fact, the actress has begun shooting for Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and even shared a glimpse of herself from the sets on social media.

Rakhi Sawant to participated in Nach Baliye 10 with husband Ritesh?

Rakhi Sawant was undoubtedly one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 14. And while there were reports that her husband Ritesh might make an appearance on the show during the grand finale, it is now reported that the couple might participate in Nach Baliye 10. Talking about the same, Rakhi said, “We have been offered a big reality show together but I won't name the show. Things are in the pipeline. The makers of the show are talking to Ritesh. He is a big businessman and cannot just leave everything for the show.”

Rashami Desai opens up on her divorce with Nandish Sandhu; Says she was doubted by people

Rashami Desai, who had married Nandish Sandhu in 2012, had ended her marriage in 2016. Recently, the actress opened up on her divorce and stated that while it was a mutual decision, she was judged individually and not as a couple. Rashami said that she was blamed for the failing marriage and people did not consider her feelings. The diva also asserted that when she was in the process, it was very stressful and it was difficult for her to deal with it

