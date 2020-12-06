TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Aditya Narayan's marriage, Gauahar Khan's wedding date, Erica & Harshad's song look

From Aditya Narayan's wedding to Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's song poster, here are the newsmakers of the week. Read on.

The Weekend is here, and we're back with the round-up of the biggest happenings in the Telly world. From Aditya Narayan getting married to Shweta Agarwal to Gauahar Khan revealing wedding date with Zaid Darbar to Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda unveiling the poster of their music video Juda Kar Diya, here are the top 6 news stories that made headlines in the Indian Television industry.

Aditya Narayan's marriage

Aditya Narayan got married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1 (2020) at ISKCON temple in Juhu (Mumbai). The duo color-coordinated in matching traditional cream attires for their Big Day. Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in Punjabi and Bihari rituals. Pictures and videos from the couple's wedding lavish wedding ceremony took the social media storm. Following their wedding, they also had a happy reception attended by close family and friends. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Govinda's family was present at the couple's reception.

Gauahar announces wedding with Zaid Darbar

After a lot of speculations, Gauahar Khan finally broke her silence on her marriage with fiancé Ziad Darbar and took everyone by surprise. The actress announced her wedding date and revealed that they will get married on December 25 (2020). She shared some awe-inspiring pictures from her pre-wedding shoot and penned a heartwarming note revealing details of her marriage. The couple will tie the knot at ITC Maratha (Mumbai) in the presence of their families owing to the COVID-19 situation. Gauahar also thanked her fans for showering them with immense love.

Erica and Harshad REVEAL their song poster

After a long-long wait, Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda fans got a chance to dance in merriment. The duo finally revealed the poster of their much-awaited music video. The song is titled, 'Juda Kar Diya' which drops two days from now, i.e. December 8 (2020). In the poster, Erica and Harshad look beautiful as a newly married couple. Fans of EriShad are now uber excited to see them together spreading their magic in the music video.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TMKOC grabbed headlines for two reasons, one good and another sad. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became the most searched TV show on Yahoo's annual list of 2020. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal took to his Instagram handle to express his happiness about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahs's feat. He shared a screenshot of the news and wrote, 'So happy to hear about this! We could be the most searched but we have found only and only love from you all. Thank you.'

On the other hand, one of TMKOC's writer's Abhishek Makawana died by suicide. While police the suicide note mentioned 'financial trouble', the Abhishek's family alleged that he was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail.

Himanshi Khurana Slams

Himanshi Khurana, of Bigg Boss 13 fame, lashed out at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her statement on the ongoing farmers' protests in the country. Himanshi accused Kangana of putting a false twist on the protests, and wrote, 'Oh she’s a spokesperson now. Baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi, taki kal ko ye log kuch kare pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ko kyun riot honge.' Kangana chose to remain mum over the matter but later blocked Himanshi on Twitter.

Apart from this, a lot happened in Bigg Boss 14. Kavita Kaushik stormed out of the BB 14 house, while Nikki Tamboli was eliminated. Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla secured their places in the 'top four' Salman introduced the challengers - Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan, who are all set to enter the house tonight.

