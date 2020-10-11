TV Newsmakers Of The Week: Anita's pregnancy, Neha Kakkar's relationship to Shaheer's last day YRHPK shoot

From Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announcing their pregnancy to Neha Kakkar admitting her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh to Shaheer Sheikh wrapping up the shoot for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, here are the top 6 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

It's that time of the week when we bring to you the hottest scoops of the Indian Television industry. Yes, the first week of October 2020 has passed, And we understand if you thought it went too fast, all thanks to Bigg Boss 14. While all eyes were on -hosted BB 14, many important things happened in the Telly world. Though there was a mixture of ups and downs as usual, for the first time in this so-called bad year, several 'happy news' was revealed.

Usually, we get you the top five news stories that caught attention in the week gone by. But this there's a bonus, as we have lined up six stories that shouldn't be missed. From and Rohit Reddy announcing their pregnancy to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet confessing their love to Shaheer Sheikh wrapping up the shoots for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, here are the top 6 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world. So, without any further ado, let's dive in.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet confirm their relationship

Amid marriage rumours, Neha Kakkar dropped in a piece of big news about her love life. The popular singer confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh. Yes, Neha and Rohanpreet finally made their relationship public and confessed to being madly in love with each other. Neha took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with Rohanpreet saying 'You're mine.' The latter also declared his feelings for her and replied, ' Babu, I love you so much. Mera putt meri jaan. Yes, I am only yours, Meri zindagi.'

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announce pregnancy

After many speculations, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy finally shared the 'good news' with fans. The Telly Town couple revealed that they're soon going to embrace parenthood in the most adorable way. Anita shared a beautiful video of herself and Rohit wherein the two were seen reliving their love story. The video featured them as lovers, the proposal, wedding and it ended with the big news. Anit and Rohit's pregnancy announcement sent happy waves all across.

Shaheer Sheikh wraps up Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke shoot

It is a known fact that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all set to air its last episode on October 17, 2020. Yesterday, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abhir wrapped up the shoot along with her onscreen mother Rupal Patel aka Meenakshi. Shaheer went all emotional as she bid adieu to YRHPK and the team. 'The show has been a very good experience so far and as they say, all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Abir', expressed Shaheer.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcome a baby boy

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcomed their first child on October 9, 2020. Yes, the duo has been blessed with a baby boy. Puja delivered the baby at a suburban nursing home. Kunal revealed that he was with Puja in the operation theatre (OT) while she gave birth to their baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings,' expressed the new father.

Sana Khan bids adieu to showbiz

In a piece of shocking news, Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan announced her departure from the entertainment industry. The actress quit the showbiz to spend her life in service to humanity. She made this big announcement on her Instagram handle and called it a crucial juncture of her life. Her caption read, 'My happiest moment. May Allah help me and guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujon dua Mai Shamil rakhe.'

Niti Taylor opens about her private wedding with Parikshit Bawa

Niti Taylor took fans by surprise as she introduced herself as 'Mrs. Niti Parikshit Bawa.' Yes, the actress announced her wedding to longtime beau Parikshit Bawa. The two tied the knot, exactly a year after their engagement in a private wedding ceremony amidst the COVID-19 scare. They took nuptial vows in a Gurudawara in Gurgoan on August 13 in the presence of their close family members. After almost two months, Niti shared the happy news with fans on social media. She also shared some glimpses from her wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, revealing that she was late for the announcement, as she wanted things to normalize.

