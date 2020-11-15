TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Avika Gor confirms dating Milind, Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya proposes Disha Parmar

From Avika Gor making her relationship official with Milind Chandwani to Rahul Vaidya proposing Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14; here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

Avika Gor makes her relationship official with Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor, best known for her roles in Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, left everyone awestruck recently. The actress opened up about her love life and revealed that she is dating Roadies fame Milind Chandwani. Avika posted some love-filled pictures with her beau along with a long heartwarming post declaring her love for him.

Ishita Dutta refutes pregnancy rumours with Vatsal Seth

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta recent post left sparked pregnancy rumours. Fans assumed that the duo is soon going to welcome their first baby. However, when Pinkvilla contacted Ishita, she gave it a hilarious spin and clarified that they're not pregnant. 'No not true, not pregnant just a little holiday weight and a hint that I should hit the gym, said Ishita.

Rahul Vaidya proposes Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14

Love was filled in the air in Bigg Boss 14 recently when Rahul Vaidya declared his love for Disha Parma publically. The singer proposed marriage to Disha on national TV, leaving everyone surprised. Rahul opened his heart out on Disha's birthday and proposed to her asking 'Will you marry me' as he went down on one knee. While Disha has yet not replied to Rahul's sweet wedding proposal, but she is quite happy and overwhelmed. Rahul's mother was also left 'surprised' by his sudden marriage proposal to Disha, and called her a sweet girl.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka goes off-air

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starring Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Ahmed) in the lead roles has bid adieu to fans. The much-loved fantasy drama aired its final episode yesterday on Diwali, which is November 14 (2020). Vikram and Aditi bid goodbye to fans with heartwarming posts and thanked them for loving their onscreen jodi 'Roshan.'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 gets its first crorepati in Naiza Nasim

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12's first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its first crorepati contestant on Wednesday, November 11 (2020). Contestant Naiza Nasim won the price of Rs 1 crore, creating history for the season. Nazia, a communication professional, who hails from Ranchi played the gameshow extremely well. Though she reached the jackpot 7 crore question, she couldn't answer it and went home with Rs. 1 crore.

