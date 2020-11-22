TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Bharti Singh & Haarsh arrested by NCB, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's song poster

From Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting arrested by NCB in a drug case to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill revealing the first look of their song 'Shona Shona,' here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

The weekend is here! And we're back again to give you a recap of all the 'important' happenings in the Indian Television industry that shouldn't be missed. The week gone by was filled with numerous events that caught the public's attention, but we have picked the 'top 5 news stories' made headlines. From Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting arrested by NCB in a drug case to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill revealing the first look of their song 'Shona Shona' to Sana Khan tying the knot, here's all that happened in the Telly world.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB

Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh & her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa being taken to hospital for medical examination. They have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). #Maharashtra https://t.co/vutDGJ6NsS pic.twitter.com/EuSYkGovpq — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Bharti Singh and Haarsh Lambichiyaa in a drug case. The anti-drug agency seized 86.5 grams of ganja from their office after a raid. An NCB official revealed the duo has confessed to the consumption of drugs during interrogation. While Bharti was arrested yesterday (November 21), Haarsh was arrested on Sunday morning (November 22). The two were taken for medical examination by the officials. Bharti and Haarsh have been sent to judicial custody till December 4 owing to the drug probe.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song Shona Shona

SidNaaz fans received a sweet surprise today afternoon as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill unveiled the name, poster, and release date of their much-awaited music video. The duo revealed that their song 'Shona Shona' will release on November 25. Their chemistry in the romantic first look has left everyone swooned. Shona Shona is sung by Kakkar siblings, Tony and Neha Kakkar.

Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas

Sana Khan left everyone surprised as she revealed about her marriage. Yes, the former actress is married now. She tied the knot with Mufti Anas on November 20 in a private wedding ceremony in Gujarat. Just a few hours ago, she shared the first picture with her husband with a heartwarming caption. About her new beginning, Sana wrote, Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya and reunite us in jannah.'

Kapil Sharma to become a father for the second time

Kapil Sharma fans were left amazed the news of him becoming a father again surfaced. Yes, reportedly, Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant, and the two are all set to be parents for the second time soon. According to reports, Ginni is in her third trimester, and the duo will welcome their second baby in January next year (2021). Moreover, Kapil's mother has also come to live with the couple in Mumbai during this sensitive time.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's marriage details revealed

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's marriage has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The two lovebirds recently got engaged and are spreading love all over. While reports of Gauahar and Zaid tying the knot in November have been floating around, but no details regarding their wedding were out. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Gauahar and Zaid will get married on December 25, 2020. The two will tie the knot in ITC Maratha (Mumbai) on Christmas even. But, the wedding festivities will begin on December 22, 2020. According to the source, only family members and close friends will attend the functions owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Anupamaa tops, Kundali Bhagya jumps to spot 2; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets back in list

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×