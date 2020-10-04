TV Newsmakers Of The Week: From Bigg Boss 14 premiere, KBC 12 launch to Kasautii Zindagii Kay's last episode

From Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere to Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's launch to Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay's final episode; here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

We have entered a new month, October, with new expectations and hopes. It is not only a new beginning in terms of months, but also for the Indian Television industry. While some much-awaited shows kick-started in the past week, some shows bid adieu, leaving fans with a heavy heart. Like every weekend, we're back with to give you a round-up of all the unmissable happenings from the Indian Television industry. From Bigg Boss 14's grand premiere to Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's launch to Kasautii Zindagii Kay's final episode, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

launches Bigg Boss 14

Considered to be the biggest reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss 14 kick-started yesterday (October 3) amid lots of power-packed performances and lengthy introductions. Salman Khan took over the host's seat as he introduced the new mix bunch of celebrities from the entertainment industry. From including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia to Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, and Sara Gurpal, the contestants seemed quite intriguing. They got chatty with Salman and also did some tasks given by the Toofani seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premieres

"Aadar aadab abhinandan aabhar"..and suddenly my world is on its right axis again. There r people who were waiting for IPL, r waiting for Big Boss..i was only waiting for this. Welcome back @SrBachchan sir #KBC12 — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) September 28, 2020

The much-awaited game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati returned back on Television, with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 aired its first episode on September 28 amid the COVID-19 scare and the makers took all necessary safety precautions. Aarti Jagtap became the first contestant of KBC 12 and took home Rs. 6,40,000 as she quit the show for not knowing an answer. At the end of KCB 12's first episode, Big B remembered Bhagat Singh and wished Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs its last episode

Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles, aired its last episode yesterday (October 3, 2020). The show had a happy end for AnuPre as they reunited with their daughter Senha for a happily ever after. However, Komolika and Mr. Bajaj bid take their heavenly abode. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will replace KZK and will start from tomorrow (October 5).

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 PROMO: Gopi 'finally' introduces Gehna & Anant

The makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 released the second promo of the show, wherein they introduced the new members. In the promo of SNS 2, Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu introduces Gehna (Senha Jain) along with Anant (Harsh Nagar). She also gave a glimpse of the tragic story with the new promo of the show. Gehna is shown as the house-help of the Modi family. SNS 2 premieres from next week, October 19 (2020).

Actors who tested positive for COVID 19

The novel Coronavirus struck the Indian Television world once again, with several actors being detected with the disease. Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Priyanka Kalantri, and her hubby Vikaas, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Bigg Boss 11 fame Himanshi Khurana, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja, and Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole. All these celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week, and have been under medical care.

