TV Newsmakers Of The Week: Bigg Boss 14's first contestant to Erica, Harshad & Shaheer, Tejasswi's music video

From Jaan Kumar Sanu becoming the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 to Erica Fernandes-Harshad Chopda and Shaheer Sheikh Tejasswi Prakash, collaborating for a music video, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

Yet another week has passed by, and we're nearing towards the end of September. Like every weekend, we're back with to give you a round-up of all the unmissable happenings from the Indian Television industry. From revealing Jaan Sanu as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 to Erica Fernandes-Harshad Chopda and Shaheer Sheikh Tejasswi Prakash joining hands for their upcoming music video, here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed attention in the Telly world.

Erica Fernandes, Harshad Chopda and Shaheer Sheikh, Tejwasswi Prakash to come up with music videos

The trend of music videos is being explored by everyone. From Bigg Boss 13 contestants to co-stars, now two new jodis are going to enthrall fans with music videos soon. We're talking about Erica Fernandes, Harshad Chopda, and Shaheer Sheikh, Tejwasswi Prakash. Yes, these two never before seen duos have collaborated for a music video that will release anytime soon. While Shaheer-Tejwasswi's music video is confirmed, Erica and Harshad have dropped hints of their first onscreen collaboration.

A reliable source informed us that Shaheer will be seen alongside Tejasswi Prakash in the music video. The duo has also shot together recently. On the other hand, shared a photo with a 'mystery man' and dropped hints of an 'interesting' upcoming project, and fans guessed it to be Harshad. Erica and Harshad are apparently shooting for their song in Goa.

Abigail Pande, Sanam Johar booked for drugs consumption

#Breaking | Trouble mounts for TV actors Sanam and Abigail. After small quantity drugs were recovered from their home, both actors have been booked for consumption of drugs. NCB to grill the actors again. Imran Khan with details. pic.twitter.com/qCNFrupUN4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 25, 2020

After Bollywood, the Indian Television industry is also under the radar of NCB. TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar were summoned by the agency this week and reportedly have been booked on the charges of drug consumption after small quantity drugs were recovered from their home. Moreover, Abigail also named Sara Khan and Angad Hasija in the drug network.

Bigg Boss 14 's first contestant revealed - Jaan Kumar Sanu

Two days ago (September 25, 2020), for the very first time, the makers of Bigg Boss 14, revealed the first contestant during the BB 14 press conference by Salman Khan. And the first contestant of BB 14 is Jaan Sanu. Yes, well-known music composer Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Sanu, is the first Bigg Boss 14 contestant. He introduced himself as he sang 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Further, the host appointed Sidharth Shukla as his mentor.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hit 3k episodes, Dayaben to comeback during Navratri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 3000 episodes on September 24 (2020), and the team celebrated the feat in a fun-way. They also expressed their gratitude towards fans for supporting them consistently all these 12 years. With the show achieving this big milestone, makers are planning to get Dayaben's character back on the show on Navratri or before Diwali. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Talks are on and off with Disha Vakani related to the comeback. However, the various demands made by her family have been acting as a hurdle for the longest time. However, the makers are now certain to plan a return of Dayaben even if Disha doesn't agree.'

Shweta Tiwari, Himanshi Khurana, and Disha Parmar testing positive for Coronavirus

Three beauties from the Telly world have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus - Shweta Tiwari, Himanshi Khurana, and Disha Parmar. While Disha and Himanshi confirmed the news through as their official Instagram handles, Shweta admitted to contracting the virus in an interview with the Times of India.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy to Surbhi Chandna: Find out who is the most followed 'Naagin' actress on social media

Apart from this, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's much-awaited recreation of 'Badan Pe Sitaare' released on September 25. Saath Nibhana Saathiya actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Gopi Bahu) and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben) shot for a puja scene on first day of shoots on September 22. Dance India Dance 2 former contestant and ABCD actor Kishore Shetty arrested for drug peddling in Karnataka.

Share your comment ×