TV Newsmakers of the Week: From DTHHJ fame Sejal Sharma's suicide to Ekta Kapoor receiving Padma Shri Award

The gone week has been a difficult one for the Indian Television industry as after Kushal Punjabi, TV actress Sejal Sharma took the drastic step of suicide sending shock-waves all over. Here are top 5 TV news stories that made headlines. Read on.

The past week has been a roller-coaster ride for the Telly world. While a wave of sadness came along Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma's suicide, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's msuhy pictures left everyone drooling. At almost the end of the week, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor brought in some happy news as she was honored with the Padma Shri Award. Television saw its share of ups and downs in this heavy week. Without further ado, here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed eyeballs and made headlines.

1) After Kushal Punjabi, DTHHJ fame Sejal Sharma commits suicide

While the entertainment world is still trying to come to terms with Kushal Punjabi's sudden demise, yet another such incident of suicide has left everyone alarmed. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma recently committed suicide on Friday morning, in a shocking move. The actress was found hanging from her Mira Road residence and a suicide note was also found at the spot. The suicide note stated that she took the step due to personal reasons and nobody should be blamed. While Sejal's best friend Nirbhay Shukla claimed that she was mentally stressed due to her dad's health, her co-star Jasmin Bhasin was left utterly shocked and surprised. Many TV stars mourned the young soul's untimely death and prayed for her.

2) Ekta Kapoor conferred with Padma Shri Award

Ekta Kapoor was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award, has then has been grinning ear to ear. The TV Czarins is overwhelmed to be honoured with the fourth highest civilian award of the country. Expressing her gratitude for the same, she official statement on social media wherein she mentioned that never too soon to live out your dreams. The boss lady since the has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends. , , Rhea Kapoor and many others have showered love the Naagin 4 producer.

3) IMMJ 2 Promo: A story of love, revenge and sacrifice aesthetically woven by Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha

The first promo of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 was released by the makers and it extremely enticing. The promo makes it evident that Helly aka Niti and Vishal Vashishtha aka Dishak are all set to create an awe-inspiring tale of love, revenge and sacrifice. The duo is seen to be in love, but soon this romantic saga takes a dark turn. Both look extremely attractive and their chemistry together hits the right chord. Well, the first promo, makes us believe that IMMJ 2 is going to be a thrill-ride with a gush of romance. The show will take over the 10:30 pm slot on Colors once Bigg Boss 13 is concluded.

4) Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan drop hints of love brewing between them with some mushy pictures

Remember Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's parents announced their wedding date in front of the world? Yes, both their folks have finalised their wedding date as 14th February, Valentines day. Well, looks like the duo have taken the wishes of their parents very seriously. Now, seems like like love is finally brewing between the two. The duo took to Instagram to share some love-filled pictures ahead of their rumored wedding. While Neha shared a cute picture of herself making a half heart with her hands, Aditya was seen blushing creating the other half heart. Neha captioned it as 14th Feb, whereas Aditya wrote, 'A part of my heart.'

5) SidNaaz breakup - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill part ways

Bigg Boss 13's most-loved jodi, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship has hit the rocks. Yes, the two best friends have not been on good terms since quite a few days. While the Dil Se Dil Tak actor commented on Shehnaaz's family and loyalty, the Punjab Ki lost cool and pushed him. The SidNaaz drama went on for the entire week, leaving the fans disappointed. In last night's episode again the two got in a verbal war where Sid said that he will not talk to Sana ever in his life, Sana too retaliated saying that she has finally seen his true colours.

Apart from these, Kapil Sharma and team's Dubai trip for live performance and 's throwback picture with wife Ankita Bhargava during her pregnancy also made many heads turn. Which news of the week surprised you more? Let us know in the comment section below.

