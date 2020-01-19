TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Erica Fernandes' engagement rumours to Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo

Right from Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli entering into an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house, to the first promo of the much-awaited show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 getting released, this week saw some amazing happenings in the TV industry. Here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed our eyeballs and made headlines throughout the week.

It is January mid and we're almost nearing the end of the first month of the New Year 2020. But just like always, the Indian Television industry is buzzing with the news. From ex-flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli getting into an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house to Rohit Shetty coming up with the first promo of his show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 to Kapil Sharma finally announcing the name of his baby girl, it has been a roller-coaster ride for us all. Needless to say, Telly Town has had its shares of ups and downs. Today, as the week comes to an end, here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed our eyeballs and made headlines throughout the week.

1) Erica Fernandes opens up about her engagement rumours

On 13th January, Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes shared an adorable picture on Instagram, wherein she is seen flaunting a ring on her finger along with a love-filled caption. Well, as soon as Erica posted this photo, it went spread like wildfire. Everyone was taken aback by the surprise and started making various speculations. While some thought she has found the love of her life, others went up to speculate that she is trying to make an indirect announcement exchanging engagement rings. While everyone has their theories about the post, Erica herself came out to clear the air. Erica said, 'When I put up the post, I didn't think too much as honestly, this was just a general post about my personal life and space. A lot of people think I am very secretive in certain aspects, but that is not true, as I prefer being more private about my personal life. So today I just thought of opening up a bit more to people so that they can know a little more information about my own space, but again not too much! So, for now, this small sneak peek is more than enough from my side.'

2) Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed some intense high voltage drama in the week gone by as former lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got involved in an ugly fight. All this started when Madhurima teased Vishal calling him 'Behenji' and the latter lost his cool and threw water on her. In turn, Madhu also spilled water on him, but things turned ugly when the Chandrakanta actress ended up hitting up the television actor with a frying pan. Since physical violence is against the rules of the show, yesterday, in Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ousted the Baby actress and asked her to leave the home.

3) , Karishma Tanna & others enter into Rohit Shetty’s 'Darr ki university' with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Ace director Rohit Shetty is back with a much-loved show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. And this time he is all set to turn professor for his students at his ‘darr ki university.’ A promo of KKK 10 was released introducing all the participants of the year including Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, choreographer Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji and comedian Balraj Sayal dressed as students. This season has been shot in Bulgaria and Rohit has donned the cap of the host for the 6th time.

4) NWC closes Me Too case against former Indian Idol 11 judge Anu Malik

Former Indian Idol 11 judge Anu Malik is back in the news, as the #MeToo case filed against him has been shut. Reportedly, the case against him has been closed. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, the National Commission for Women (NWC) has decided to close the case on account of a lack of communication or substantial evidence on the part of the complainant. Sexual abuse charges were leveled against Anu Malik by Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Caralisa Monteiro, Shweta Pandit. The Commission has closed the case due to a lack of communication or substantial evidence sought from the complainant. However, Chairperson of NCW, Sharma mentioned that they’re willing to reopen the case, provided that the complainant comes forward with more evidence.

5) Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath introduce little angle Anayra

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby girl on December 10, 2019. Now, almost after a month of the baby's birth, Kapil has announced her name. On 16th January, Kapil on his Instagram account introduced his daughter to the world. Sharing adorable pictures of the little munchkin, Kapil revealed her name. Calling the little one their 'Piece of heart', Kapil wrote, 'Meet Anayra Sharma.' Yes, the baby is named Anayra. Isn't is a cute and pretty name? Soon after, a bevy of television actors showered love on the photo. Yesterday, the couple decided to cast their daughter's hand and feet's impressions. Isn't that adorable?

Apart from these Yeh Hai Mohobattein star Anurag Sharma's wedding date and Neha Kakkar's wedding plans with Aditya Narayan on the sets of Indian Idol 11 also made headlines. Which news of the week surprised you more? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More