TV Newsmakers of the Week: Gauahar Khan’s wedding, Rashami Desai & Shaheer’s song to Aditi Malik’s pregnancy

From Gauahar Khan’s grand wedding, Shaheer Sheikh’s first song with Rashami Desai to Aditi Malik’s announcing her pregnancy, here are the top 5 news from the telly world from this week.

It is the last Saturday of 2020 and the telly world has come up with a lot of pleasant surprises this week. It was undoubtedly quite a hectic week in the Indian television industry. The week started on a great note as Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third daughter. On the other hand, celeb couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik also announced their pregnancy after a decade of their marriage. Besides, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan tied the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar in a traditional ceremony.

This isn’t all. Shaheer Sheikh, who has been the talk of the town for his hush hush wedding, surprised his fans with his new song with . The surprise doesn’t end here. Sugandha Mishra has opened up on her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. So, as we are set to start the last week of 2020, here are some of the big newsmakers of the week.

Gauahar Khan ties the knot with Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as toofani senior, has married beau Zaid Darbar on December 25. The couple took their nuptial vows in a traditional Muslim ceremony after dating each other for a couple of months. While their marriage was an intimate affair, the newlyweds hosted a grand wedding reception which was attended by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode, etc.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcome their third child

The week started on an extra special note for celebrity couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu. The couple, who have been proud parents of twin girls Bella and Vienna, has welcomed their third child together. Karanvir and Teejay were blessed with a baby girl. Sharing the big news, Karanvir wrote, “You can't even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can't believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I'll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati.”

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik are expecting their first child

Mohit and Aditi have been one of the most loved couples in the telly world. The couple, who have been married for a decade now, is all set to enter a new phase of their married life as they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Yes! Aditi Malik is pregnant with her first child. Sharing the big news with his fans, Mohit wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thank you ..for choosing us! Thank you Lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now. Thank you thank you thank you. so happy to share this with everyone. As we grow from 2 to 3. It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love.”

Shaheer Sheikh collaborates with Rashami Desi for a song

Shaheer, one of the most sought after actors in the telly world, came with a special surprise for his fans this week as he released his new song ‘Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri?’ Interestingly, the song marked Shaheer’s first collaboration with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai. The song was released on December 24 and fans are going gaga over Shaheer and Rashmi’s chemistry.

Sugandha Mishra opens up on her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show

Sugandha Mishra, who was once an inevitable part of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently spilled beans about her exit from the show. The actress stated that the show underwent several changes in its format post Sunil Grover’s exit. “I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there,” she added. Sugandha also revealed the reason behind her exit and said that it happened due to her hectic schedule.

