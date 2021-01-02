TV Newsmakers of Week: Gautam Gulati COVID positive, BB14 extended, Manoj Tiwari blessed with a baby girl

From Gautam Gulati testing positive for COVID 19, reports of Bigg Boss 14’s extension to Manoj Tiwari becoming a father for the second time, here are the top 5 news from the telly world from this week.

The New Year has begun and here we are in the first weekend of 2021. It was quite a happening week in the telly world. After all, the entire industry was looking forward to welcoming the New Year. The week had started with a bang for new bride Gauahar Khan. Days after tying the knot with beau Zaid Darbar, the diva had returned to work and has a happy coincidence as she met ex-boyfriend during a flight. On the other hand, Gautam Gulati and Tannaz Irani have been tested positive for COVID 19.

This isn’t all. The Bigg Boss 14 audience has a big reason to rejoice as the popular reality show is likely to get an extension. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 4 contestant Manoj Tiwari was blessed with a baby girl this week. So, as we are set to start the last week of 2020, here are some of the big newsmakers of the week.

Gauahar Khan bumps into ex boyfriend Kushal Tandon on a flight post wedding

It’s been a week since Gauahar Khan has tied the knot with Zaid Darbar and the diva has been beaming with happiness ever since. Soon after the wedding festivities, the Bigg Boss 7 winner has resumed work and was off to Lucknow. Interestingly, while on her way to the shooting, Gauahar bumped into her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon as the duo was in the same flight. Kushal shared the experience on Instagram and said, “Ok guys what are the chances? I am traveling to destination and met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met. I am not stalking her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad aapko mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi.”

Bigg Boss 14 might get extended till March 2021

Bigg Boss 14, hosted by , started with a bang and has been the talk of the town ever since. The popular reality show has been witnessing never ending twist and turns of late and the entry of challengers has spiced up the game. And now a source has exclusively told Pinkvilla that Bigg Boss 14 is likely to get an extension. “Now, with so many contestants and no evictions last week, plus a mew contestant's entry, it seems that Bigg Boss 14 is headed for an almost 150 day long haul. The finale seems to be happening around March now. There are also rumours of getting another ex-contestant of this season back in the game, so there's only more to the crowd. They are trying every possible strategy but none of them seems to be working in its favour. Salman Khan will only continue hosting the extended version too,” the source added.

Gautam Gulati, Tannaz Irani test positive for COVID 19

The COVID 19 scare continues and several celebrities have been tested positive for the same. Adding to the list, Gautam Gulati and Tannaz Irani have also been diagnosed for the deadly virus. Gautam got infected with the virus while he was in UK. When asked about how he got to know that he has been tested positive, Gautam said that when he lost his sense of taste, he knew it was COVID. On the other hand, Tannaz has also been in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19. Sharing her experience, Tannaz revealed, “The first few days after I tested positive were really bad because I had immense body pain and a massive headache.” She also mentioned how her daughter's innocent plea asking for a hug really left her speechless and emotional.

Vikas Gupta’s mother issues statement after his allegation against family on Bigg Boss 14

Vikas Gupta, who is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14, grabbed attention after he claimed that his family had cut off ties with him after he came out in public about his bisexuality earlier this year. Reacting to the allegations, Vikas’ mother Sharda Gupta released a statement and said ““To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation. We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk to be taken for granted.”

Bigg Boss 4 contestant Manoj Tiwari blessed with a baby girl

Manoj Tiwari, who became a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss season 4, has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, he has become a proud father of a baby girl. Sharing the big news with his fans, Manoj shared a pic of himself holding his princes on social media and captioned it as, “मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.”

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.. pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

