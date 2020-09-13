TV Newsmakers of the Week: Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's song teaser, Bigg Boss 14 premiere date and more

From former Naagin 5 co-stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar giving a sneak peek from their upcoming song 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' to the launch date of Bigg Boss 2020 being revealed, here are the top stories that made headlines in the Indian Television industry.

The weekend is here, and another week of tittle-tattle in the Indian Television industry has come to an end. So, we're here to give a roundup of all the scoops from the Telly town in the past week, that you cannot afford to miss. Last week, was quite a roller-coaster, with lots of ups and downs. Several incidents and moments became the talking point. While some news stories left fans happy, some others left them shocked and disheartened. From former Naagin 5 co-stars and Dheeraj Dhoopar giving a sneak peek from their upcoming song 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' to the launch date of Bigg Boss 2020 being revealed, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.

1. Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar give a sneak peek of their upcoming song

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar shared screen space in Naagin 5, leaving fans awestruck with their chemistry. While fans couldn't get enough of their onscreen bond, Hina and Dheeraj dropped a 'major' surprise for all as they announced their first music video together. Hina revealed the 'big secret' with some BTS pictures with Dheeraj, and announced that they will be seen in a romantic song titled 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye.' The first poster of the song was also revealed soon after the announcement. In the first look, Hina is seen dressed in a bridal look as she wore a white gown with a veil, while Dheeraj looked dapper in his black tuxedo.

Not only this, but the duo also shared the teaser of the song, leaving fans excited. The teaser gives a perfect glimpse of the duo's sizzling chemistry and will also have a marriage sequence. Humko Tum Mil Gaye will go on floors on September 15.

2. Balika Vadhu's Dadisa aka Surekha Sikri admitted to the ICU

Surekha Sikri, who is better known as Dadisa from Balika Vadhu, was admitted to the ICU. The 75-year-old actress was hospitalized after she suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday (September 9, 2020.) Later, hospital authorities also shared that she was also been diagnosed with accumulation of fluid in the lungs. Moreover, her response to stimuli also was not up to the desired level. Ever since the news of the veteran's hospitalization broke out, her fans and colleagues have been sending her best wishes and praying for her speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat to Palak Sidhwani; Guess who's the MOST followed Tapu Sena member

3. The premiere date of Bigg Boss 2020 revealed

After several speculations and rumours, the 'final' on-air date of Bigg Boss 2020 was revealed recently. The much-awaited controversial reality show will hit the screens in October first week. Bigg Boss 2020 will hit the screens on 4 October 2020 (Sunday). However, the shooting of the premiere episode will happen well in advance, owing to host 's work commitments. Salman will shoot the opening episode of Bigg Boss 14 on October 1 at Film City (Goregoan, Mumbai).

4. Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for KBC 12

T 3652 - 20 साल ; १२ वाँ पर्व ; KBC : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति , आरम्भ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

T 3564 - be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution .. pic.twitter.com/KkfBXnxdfA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2020

After a long wait, Amitabh Bachchan kick-started the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati on September 7 (2020). The host also gave a glimpse of her first-day shoot experience from the sets. He shared pictures from the 'new' KBC 12 sets and celebrated 20 years of the much-loved game show. He wrote, '20 saal (years), 12th parv (festival), KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh (begin)! Ever since then, Big B has been glimpses of the precautions being taken on KBC 12 sets owing to the 'new normal.' He is also reminding fans to maintain social distancing and ensure proper safety to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

5. Nora Fatehi becomes a 'special guest judge' on IBD

The makers of India's Best Dancer roped in Nora Fatehi as a 'special guest judge' of the show for a week until , who has positive for Coronavirus recovered and returned back to the sets. IBD's producer Ranjeet Thakur revealed that they felt that there was not much time left to rope in another special judge on short notice. But, thankfully, Nora who had come as a special guest for an earlier episode agreed to come as a special judge for a week. Apart from Malaika, two other crew members of IBD have been tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna to Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi; Actresses who wowed fans with dance 'Reels'

Apart from this, the week has been quite stressful for the Telly world, as almost 5 people were diagnosed with Coronavirus. Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tested positive for COVID 19, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri was detected with the virus, Sara Khan went in-home quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19, Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari actor Karam Rajpal's COVID-19 test results came positive, and lastly, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli also isolated himself post being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

On a positive note, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, and Samir Onkar who were COVID-19 positive recovered and their recent test results came negative. On the other hand, Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah underwent neck surgery this week. Also, the makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 finally got their lead actors, and they roped in Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain to play the lead couple in the upcoming family drama.

Share your comment ×