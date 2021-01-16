TV Newsmakers of Week: Hina Khan completes 12 years, Naagin 5 to go off air, Mohit Malik tests COVID positive

From promos of Naagin 5 and Bigg Boss 2020 to Mohit Malik testing positive and Hina Khan celebrating 12 years in the industry, here's all that made headlines in the Telly world.

This week has also been full of exciting news and we are here to give you round up of all the big and latest happening in the Indian Television industry. Right from to Mohit Malik, the tele town remained buzzing with gossips and news. Let’s take a look at all that happened in the last week in the small town industry. From promos of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss 2020 Vikas Gupta’s exit to Shehnaaz Gill marriage plans to Mohit Malik testing COVID positive, here's all that made headlines.

1. Hina Khan completes 12 years in television industry

Hina Khan started her career as Akshara and became a household name. Her fans still love her as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After eight years, she left the show and we saw her completely changed look. As the actress completed her 12 years, she decided to treat her fans with a video of her beautiful journey. She also posted a long note on her Instagram handle along with the video and thanked her fans for their support and love. The actress also had shared some pictures of her delicious cake for her 12 years celebration.

2. Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna’s ‘Naagin 5’ to go off air

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s chemistry in Naagin 5 has wooed the audience but now there is a bad piece of news. It is reported that the popular supernatural show will go off air in February. The show began with Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar was premiered in August 2020. The drama gained huge popularity after Sharad and Surbhi were brought on board and their sizzling chemistry garnered huge fan-base. The last date is not yet final. The show will be replaced by a new supernatural show based on vampires.

3. Shehnaaz Gill shares thoughts on her marriage plans

Shehnaaz Gill, popular singer rose to fame and became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, is one of the most popular contestants. All because of her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla during the show. Recently, the Veham singer went live on her Instagram handle and shared her thoughts on marriage. she said, “Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married and have kids also by now).

4. Vikas Gupta quits Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has once again hit the headlines. Vikas Gupta was not been keeping well for some time due to which he has been sent back. His sudden eviction left some contestants in shock while others got emotional. Arshi Khan is seen crying and apologising for being rude to him. The promo showed Vikas Gupta sitting on the floor in the corner and not talking much to everyone. He cries and says to Aly and Nikki that he is unable to bear the head. Rakhi asks Aly what is happening, to which he replied that he is in pain and "Bigg Boss ne hume thodi der me living area me bulaya matlab." The next moment Bigg Boss 14 made an announcement asking contestants to pack Vikas’ bag and keep it in store room.

5. Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song .

What a film and what a journey with so many memories @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor

Wishing everyone a very happy makarsankranti #kaipoche Shot and edited by @imtanmaykhutal super proud of u Tanmaypic.twitter.com/eCupwaVXZj — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) January 14, 2021

On Makar Sankranti, Ankita shared a video on her Instagram handle and played a song from the late actor’s debut film Kai Po Che. The video shows Ankita flying kite and in the background, Kai Po Che song is being played. She has captioned the video, "I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song. What a film and what a journey with so many memories @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor. Wishing everyone a very happy makarsankranti #kaipoche. Shot and edited by one and only my brother @imtanmaykhutal super proud of u Tanmay." The actress is seen wearing a black long skirt paired with a polka dot shirt. She opted for soft makeup with her hair half tied.

6. Mohit Malik tested positive for COVID 19

Mohit Malik, who is seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story, confirmed testing positive for the deadly virus. He had confirmed the news in an Instagram post and revealed that he is under home quarantine at the moment. While Mohit’s post got his fans concerned, he confirmed that his pregnant wife Aditi Malik is safe. Besides, he also urged everyone who came in his contact to take necessary precautions. Mohit wrote, “Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherwise, as a safety measure.”

