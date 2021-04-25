TV Newsmakers of Week: Hina Khan's dad’s death, Mohit Raina tests positive & Sidharth Shukla defends Shehnaaz

From Hina Khan’s father’s sudden demise to Sidharth Shukla supporting Shehnaaz Gill, the telly world has been on a roller coaster ride.

Another week has come to an end and it has been very interesting in the telly world. A lot of sad events happened this week. As India is facing the second wave of dangerous Coronavirus, many television shows shooting has been stopped or either shifted to Goa. Many actors were also tested positive for COVID 19. Among all this, television favourite star lost her father. His sudden demise shocked many celebrities. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. Another actor Aman Verma also lost his mother.

Rohit Bhardwaj, , Shantanu Maheshwari, Arshi Khan, Vatsal Sheth and Raghav Juyal and many others were tested positive and went under home quarantine. Apart from this former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla came out in support of his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill as she was trolled for camera quality. The actor gave a befitting reply to the photographer who questioned Shehnaaz’s mobile camera quality. So, as we are heading for a new week, here are some of the big newsmakers of the week.

Hina Khan’s father sudden demise:

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is going through a tough phase in her life as her father passed away on April 20. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Hina was not in the town but she immediately returned after learning about the incident. She also released a statement saying, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love.”

Mohit Raina tests positive:

The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor has been tested positive for COVID 19. He took to Instagram and shared pictures from his hospital window. “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR,” he wrote.

Sidharth Shukla:

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla has once again came out in the support of his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, she was trolled for uploading a video wherein she was seen dancing to the popular song by the International pop star, Selena Gomez. But one of the users said, “Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone." To which Sidharth replied, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you put it up?"

