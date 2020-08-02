  1. Home
TV Newsmakers of the Week: Hina Khan's Naagin 5 look, Shivangi & Mohsin's 'Baarish' to Sidharth Shukla's song

From Hina Khan revealing her first look from Naagin 5 to YRKKH stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan announcing their music video Baarish to Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' getting released, here's all that made headlines.
It's that time of the week when we bring to you a 'roundup' of all interesting that has taken place in the Indian Television industry. Another week has come to an end, and like all times, the Telly world was buzzing with loads of news. From actors quitting a show to a show wrapping up the shoot, from popular onscreen duo announcing a new project to a well-known actress starting shoot for a new serial, Television had its share of ups and downs this week. Hina Khan revealing her first look from Naagin 5 to YRKKH stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan announcing their music video 'Baarish' to Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' getting released, here are all news stories that grabbed headlines.

Hina Khan entered the Naagin universe as she kick-started shooting for Naagin 5. After increasing curiosity, the actress revealed her  Naagin look on her Instagram handle. She shared BTS pictures from her vanity van in her Naagin avatar as she exclaimed 'She's coming.' Dressed in a maroon-golden attire with leggings, Hina looked stunning. The heavy jewelry, makeup, and curled tresses added to the shape-shifting serpent look. 

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan reveal first look of Baarish 

 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-stars Shivang Joshi and Mohsin Khan announced their music video recently, leaving fans mightly excited. The hit onscreen couple revealed that they have joined hands for a single this time, titled 'Baarish.' First, they teased the fans with some BTS pictures, and yesterday (August 1, 2020) on Eid, they unveiled the first poster of Baarish. This is the first time that Shivangi and Mohsin have collaborated for something outside YRKKH, and fans can't keep calm for Baarish to release. 

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaaya drops

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's much-awaited music video 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' finally released on the morning of July 31, 2020. Within moments, fans called it 'perfect' and went gaga over Sidharth-Neha's chemistry. Fans trended the song on social media, and it has crossed over 10 million views within two days. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is all about embracing the beautiful feeling of love, romance, and companionship. Sidharth's best friend from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, also extended her support to the song and was all hearts for it. 
 
The Kapil Sharma Show airs first episode post lockdown 

After almost a four-month-long wait, The Kapil Sharma Show aired its first episode of August 1 (2020). Kapil and his team took back the stage welcoming Sonu Sood as the first special guest on the show. Post the telecast of TKSS's comeback episode, fans took to their social media handles to express their feelings after watching the episode and share their first reaction. While many were elated to see Kapil and the team return with their 'extra dose of entertainment', Sonu Sood left netizen's emotional. 
 
TMKOC's Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh quit the show? 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Neha Mehta (Anjali Tarak Mehta) and Gurucharan Singh (Mr. Roshan Sodhi) left some fans disappointed, as news of the two actors quitting the show surfaced. Apparently, they have not resumed shooting for TMKOC yet post lockdown and have decided to bid adieu to the show. While the makers or the actors have not confirmed the same, sources said that Neha and Gurucharan have conveyed their decisions to the TMKOC's creator. Moreover, it is being heard that actor Balwinder Singh Suri, who played Shah Rukh Khan's friend in Dil Toh Pagal Hai has been approached for Sodhi's role in the show. 

