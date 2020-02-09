TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Kamya Punjabi's engagement to Sana Khaan and Melvin Loius' breakup

From Kamya Punjabi's engagement to Sana Khaan and Melvin Loius' breakup to Jasmin Bhasin's exit from Naagin 4, here are the Top five newsmakers of the week. Read on.

Just like ever week, we're back once again to give you a gist of whatever big happened in the first every of February 2020. Well, a lot has been happening in the Telly town, and we're here to give tell you all the hot happenings that grabbed eyeballs. This week again has been a mix of happy and sad for the Indian Television industry. While some took their relationship to the next level, some others parted ways. A few TV actors also lost their near and dear one's this week in a unfortunate happening. We all know that the Telly world is always buzzing with stories and gossips to keep the audiences hooked. So without further ado, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.

1) Kamya Punjabi's engagement

Popular TV actress Kamya Punjabi finally got engaged to her beau Shalabh Dang on February 7, 2020. The exchanged wedding rings in a traditional way in a Gurudwara. The engagement ceremony was attended only by Kamya and Shalab's family and close friends. While Kamya looked gorgeous in a golden black sharara, Shalabh on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue and white kurta-pyjama. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has treated her with photos from the private ceremony. Not only this, she also gave us a glimpse of her sagai with a beautiful video. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant will tie the knot tomorrow, i.e. 10th February, 2020.

2) Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis' breakup

Rumours of trouble in popular TV couple Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis' love paradise had been doing rounds since quite a few months. The speculations of their problems in their relationship became strong in November last year, when Sana had unfollowed beau Melvin on social media. However, they squashed the rumours posting a romantic New Year 2020 selfie together. But, the fire again burnt, as the post has been deleted now. Now, Pinkvillla has exclusively learnt that Sana accused Melvin of cheating while breaking up with him. As per information from a reliable source, Sana was furious with Melvin for having cheated with her and hence decided to call it off.

3) Jasmin Bhasin's exit from Naagin 4

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles has been faring exceedingly well on TRP charts. However, fans received a shocker this week as news on Jasmin aka Nayantara's exit from the show surfaced the internet. Apparently, her journey on the show has come to an end. Yes, Jasmin is finally bidding adieu to Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama. If media reports are to be believed, Jasmin has, in fact, shot for her last episode too.

4) Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 PROMO: and Tejasswi Prakash's 'Darr Ka Saamna'

Humare professor @iamrohitshetty

ko pasand hai darr ki cheekhein sunna. Dekhiye kaise karti hai #TejasswiPrakash apne fears ka saamna on #KKK10 22nd Feb se, Sat-Sun 9 PM.@MSArenaOfficial @MountainDewIn pic.twitter.com/sqYzdl6KWR — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 3, 2020

This week, two teasers from Rohit Shetty's upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 were dropped by the makers. In one, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel was seen locked up inside the a metal box with rats running around him. He is seen struggling with those deadly rats and screaming on top of his lungs, 'I'm feeling Claustrophobic. I will die inside.' In another, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is tied on a grill that is burning and she is screaming in pain.Well, Rohit is testing Tejasswi's strength and patience as she gets grilled.

5) Ex BB 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli joins the cast of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Madhurima Tuli, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant has been apparently roped in to play a pivotal role in Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The actress also shared a picture with Helly from the shoot. However, her caption was a little confusing for us. It seemed it she joined the show only for a cameo or a special segment and has already finished shooting for her part.

Apart from these' Nakuul Mehta's statements on Bigg Boss 13, 's throwback photo, Kapil Sharma's epic reply marriage and Shweta Tiwari's desi moves with daughter Palak, is what made our eyes pop. On a sad side, Na Aana Is Des Laado actress Meghna Malik and Adaalat actor Romit Raj lost their fathers. Also, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makeup artist Anand Parmar passed away.

