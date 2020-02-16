TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Kamya Punjabi's wedding to Sidharth Shukla emerging as Bigg Boss 13 winner

From Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding to Sidharth Shukla becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Here's all that grabbed headlines.

The first mid-week of February 2020 has been quite a fruitful ride for the Indian Television industry. From Shakti actress tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shalabh Dang to Sidharth Shukla been declared as the winner of Salmna Khan's show Bigg Boss 13, the many amazing things happened. However, Telly Town has had it shares of ups and downs. Today, as week comes to an end, we have compiled a list of 5 hot stories that grabbed headlines. Without further ado, here are the top trending TV stories of the week.

Kamya Punjabi ties the knot with beau Shalabh Dang

Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi is not Kamya Punjabi anymore. Wondering why we say this? Well, the actress is now become Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang. Yes Kamya is a happily married now, and is beaming with joy after exchanging wedding vows with her longtime boyfriend Shalabh on February 10, 2020. Kamya looked resplendent as she flaunted her bridal look, in a red lehenga with golden embroidery. What added to her overall look was red chooda added, which made it difficult to take our eyes off her. On the other hand, bridegroom Shalabh looked dapper as he suited up in his golden coloured embroidered sherwani complimenting her ladylove. Unlike most others, Kamya did not have a big fat Indian wedding, rather it was close-knit affair.

Sidharth Shukla declared as the winner of hosted show Bigg Boss 13

The much-awaited finale for Bigg Boss 13 finally got concluded last night (15 February 2020) with Sidharth Shukla bagging the title. He defeated Asim Riaz in the race and took home the trophy and prize money. While Sidharth celebrated the big win with the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and the prize money of Rs 40 lakh, Asim was announced as the first runner-up of the show. , Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh also formed the top five list of finalists. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra who chose to leave the show and walk back home after taking the money bag of Rs 10 lakh. With the Dil Se Dil Tak actor lifting the trophy after surviving four and a half months inside the controversial house, fans rejoiced his victory. They showered him with loads of praise and good wishes.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to go off air; Fans trend #SaveKHKT

People are tweeting from all over the world just to save KHKT... I don't know which show got this much popularity before... Our show nd its unique content deserve a long journey... this magical chemistry should get a chance... don't let it go off air...@StarPlus

In an unfortunate and sad news of all fans of Star Plus’ popular drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tumthe show is all set to bid adieu to the audience. Yes, rumours of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer show going off air been doing rounds since a couple days. If media reports are to be believed KHKT is most likely to go off air in mid-March. Surprisingly, the show has been consistently getting decent TRP's. However, despite all this, the channel wants to end the show on 14 March, 2020. This sudden news of the has left the fans in a devastated. They took to Twitter to show their love for the show and start a new hashtag #SaveKHKT, to stop the show from being pulled down by the makers.

Sana Khaan accueses ex beau Melvin Louis of cheating post breakup

Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis' hit a rocky patch as the ex Bigg Boss contestant decided to call it off with her choreographer-dancer beau. Though their breakup rumours were doing rounds since November 2019, this news left everyone shocked and aghast. Now, the ex Bigg Boss contestant has finally come out in the open talk about her separation. Sana revealed that she broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on her. She said that she loved and committed to Melvin whole-heartedly, but what she got in return from him has left her devastated.Sana also mentioned that she is suffering from anxiety issues and depression after her breakup. Not only this, Sana accused Melvin of having multiple affairs. Calling him a compulsive cheater and liar, she said that it is Melvin's regular habit to cheat everyone for fame and popularity.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO revealed, BB 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra hunt for ideal partners

BB 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are all set to enter another reality show after Salman Khan's 'tedha' season. The duo will be seen in a swayamvar titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It is assumed that they will find their prospective soulmates through this show. And while the fans are curious about the show, the makers unveiled the first promo of the swayamvar giving a glimpse of the grand celebration. The show will commence from tomorrow, 17 February.

