TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Karan Patel's daughter's first picture to Shraddha Arya's breakup rumours

Just like January, the week has finally got over. And it is time for us to round up series of news that grabbed eyeballs during this eventful week. There's no doubt about the fact that the Telly world keeps buzzing with news and gossip round the clock. And this week has just been like that. While for us this week has more of happy news that sad one's. However, Television did share some of its ups and downs. Without further ado, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.

1) and Ankita Bhargava's first picture of baby Mehr gets revealed

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava became proud parents of a cute baby girl on 14th December 2019. They named their daughter Mehr, but they did not share a glimpse of the little princess with the fans. However, the wait finally got over as a fan club got hold of Mehr Patel’s picture and it spread like wildfire on the internet. In the picture, daddy Karan was seen holding his princess in his arms as he smiled for the camera. On the other hand, the new mommy Ankita was seen wearing a pink jacket. Well, it surely looks like a perfect family picture and we can't take our eyes off the little munchkin.

2) Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan get mushy on Indian Idol 11

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have become the 'IT' couple of Telly Town. With their 'wedding' date nearing, the duo has been grabbing many eyeballs. Recently, some pictures from their mushy romance on Indian Idol 11 did rounds on social media. Upon seeing thes e lovey-dovey pictures and videos fans of the couple were seen yearning for 'NehAditya' together. While in one these pictures, Neha can be seen wearing bride-to-be glasses as she poses for a click, in another Aditya can be seen giving Neha a red rose, as she can't stop blushing. Not only this, the couple also grooved to a romantic number together. With so much love in the air, we surely cannot wait for 14th February, 2020 as it is not only Valentines day but also their wedding.

3) Nach Baliye 9 couple Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar call it off?

Nach Baliye 9 couple Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar recently grabbed headlines as rumours of the two parting ways started doing the rounds. Yes, only after two months from the conclusion of the show, news began spreading that the duo has called off their relationship. A source close to the duo informed a leading entertainment portal that the Shraddha and Alam have decided to part ways mutually. The two did not feel like taking the relationship ahead and got separated just a month or two ago without any drama. However, Alman rubbished the news calling it a rumour. But, there has been not clarification from the Kundali Bhagya actress' side yet.

4) Abhinav Shukla files a case against makers of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor over non payment of dues

Popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla's role in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka got over in November 2018. However, the actor reportedly has still not received some parts of his payments. Now, as per latest reports, he has finally take legal resort for the same. Abhinav has filed a case against the producers Comall and Sunjoy Wadhwa to get his dues cleared. The report also states that makers have apparently violated a clause that Abhinav he would be given a month's notice before they decide to end his track on the show. However, on October 27, 2018, he received an email from the production, stating that his contract had been terminated with immediate effect. The actor had also approached CINTAA for help, but did not get the issue sorted. So, now he has filed a case against the makers for cheating, fraud, and extortion.

5) Mona Singh shares special video as she completes a month of marriage

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor Mona Singh completed one month of marital bliss with her hubby on January 27 and her happiness knows no bounds. She recalled beautiful moments by sharing adorable wedding video on her monthversary on her Instagram handle. She captioned the same, 'And .. it's been a month already.' From the pre-wedding ceremonies to the pheras, the video encapsulated all the fun-filled moments of Mona's special time with her family and friends. We also got to see Mona and Shyam's fiery chemistry as they shared some cosy moments together.

