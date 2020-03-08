TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Karan Singh Gorver's return to KZK to rumours of Beyhadh 2 going off air

From Karan Singh Gorver's return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay to rumours of Beyhadh 2 going off air, here are the top 5 news stories from Television that grabbed our eyeballs and made headlines throughout the week.

The first week of March 2020 has finally come to an end, and we're back with to give you the weekly dose of TV newsmakers. Yes, just like all the other weeks, this time also the Indian Television industry was hustling with gossips. Tbh, this week has been quite a tough one for the Telly world, considering the number of rumours that spread like wildfire on social media. Much to everyone's surprise, there have been two big returns on small-screen this week. So without further ado, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines and kept everyone hooked.

1. Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay shocked its viewers by taking a huge leap of 8 years. have suddenly given a shock to the viewers. Anurag and Prerna's sweet love story has now converted into a hate story. Not only this but Anurag's arch-rival Mr. Bajaj has also made a re-entry on the show. Yes, you read that right! Karan Singh Grover has returned in #AnuPre's story and the storyline has taken a drastic turn. The huge leap has brought about new twists and turns, and the lives of the central characters have changed completely. Prerna is now seeking revenge from Anurag for his wrongdoings and Mr. Bajaj is backing her.

2. and Devoleena Bhattacherjee's happy reunion after Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's BFF Jodi Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai finally had a reunion. Yes, the two actresses recently met to spend some quality time together. They treated #Devoshami fans and went live on social media. From drinking tea together to answering questions from their supporters, the duo had a gala time. They spoke about their Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and others after 's show. Not only this, they reminisced their time in the BB 13 house and recalled their good memories with the housemates.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya tops the chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale follow

3. 's show Beyhadh 2 going off-air?

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 has been in the news for a while now. Rumors were doing rounds that the show will stop airing on Television owing to low TRP's and will continue its stint on digital platforms. However, the speculations were squashed and things seem to have settled in. Statements from both, Jenny as well as the channel have cleared any remaining air about the show going off-air, Jennifer quitting it, or for that matter, any kind of change in association with it. Sony stated, 'The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth.'

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the MNS row

The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC! @AsitKumarrModi @sabtv pic.twitter.com/WoIYgyNo3n — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) March 3, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers got mired in a controversy recently. The TMKOC team received an open threat from Raj Thackeray's political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after one of the characters on the show, Champklal called 'Hindi' as the most common language in Mumbai. MNS decided to call out the makers and slammed them spreading misinformation. Ameya Khopkar, the president of the cinema wing, had demanded an apology from the makers for this unacceptable act. However, producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the actor cleared the air and apologized for the ruckus.

5. Surbhi Jyoti returns to the small screen with Yehh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka

Surbhi Jyoti, who was last seen in Naagin 3, is all set to return to the small screen with a new show. Surbhi will be seen in Gul's ongoing show Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which co-stars Vikram Aditya Singh and Aditi Sharma. She will do a cameo role and recently also shared her look from the magical show.

Apart from these, speculations of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra' swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge biding adieu were also doing rounds. However, Paras has exclusively confirmed with Pinkvilla that nothing of that sort is happening as of now. Also, longtime lovers Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have finally announced their wedding after 9 yerars of dating each other.

ALSO READ: Women's Day 2020: From Sandhya to Naira; Strong headed females of TV who became an 'Inspiration' to many

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More