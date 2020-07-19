TV Newsmakers of the Week: Kartik & Naira get trolled; TKSS team resumes shoot, Shehnaaz's song release & more

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik, Naira being trolled to The Kapil Sharma Show team resuming shoot to Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's song 'Kurta Pajama's getting released, here are all those who made headlines this week in the Telly world. Read on.

Another week of 2020 has passed by, and just like every other week, a lot happened in the Indian Television industry. Though the Coronavirus has brought normal life to a standstill, the Telly world is trying to get back to its toes as new episodes of shows several have begun airing. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik, Naira being trolled to The Kapil Sharma Show team resuming shoot to Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's song 'Kurta Pajama's getting released, the Telly town remained full of activity all week. Without taking much time, here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed eyeballs and made headlines.

1. The Kapil Sharma Show team resumes shoot amid COVID 19 scare

Kapil Sharma and his fun-loving team, resumed shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show yesterday on July 18 (2020). Yes, after almost 125 days, the TKSS team including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and some others were spotted on the sets again. Kapil shared videos of Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti who were seen following all the safety protocols while entering the set. Kapil, Bharti, and Krushna shared some 'goofy' BTS videos from the sets on their first-day shoot, and it is taking the internet by storm.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik and Naira get trolled by Netizens

Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) were seen indulging in some 'new normal' romance as Kaira on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The scene gave a field day to Twitterati who were amused by this new costume addition. While many were quick to troll, some pointed out that this is perhaps the best way to educate people further on the importance of wearing masks. While one user hilariously wrote ‘relationship goals’ by sharing a glimpse of the scene, another one wrote, ‘who knew Indian serials were so progressive.’

3. Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID 19

Shrenu Parikh, known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she is COVID-19 positive. The actress shared that she found out about her infection a few days ago, and has now been undergoing treatment for the same. She also requested fans to pray for her and her family's health. The actress also thanked the frontline workers who are fighting this battle against COVID-19, especially the medical fraternity.

4. Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's music video 'Kurta Pajama' releases

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's much-awaited song Kurta Pajama dropped in on Friday morning (July 17, 2020). Within moments of the music video being released, fans went gaga over it and made it one of the top trending videos. The two-min long song with its foot-tapping beats won many hearts. Shehnaaz's BFF Sidharth Shukla also reacted to Kurta Pajama, saying that he is hooked to the song. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist penned a heartwarming note for fans expressing her gratitude towards her them for showering their love on her consistently.

5. Malaika Arora steps down skips shoot for India's Best Dancer amid COVID 19 scare

The shoot reality dancing shows India's Best Dancer resumed on Monday (July 13, 2020). The show sees , Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis as judges. However, as shoots resumed Malaika Arora skipped it. Yes, she did not turn up for the shoot, leaving everyone stunned. Remo D'Souza stepped into Arora's shoes as Malaika was not too sure about shooting in the current scenario. Despite being assured all safety measures, she wants to oversee how it will be adhered to before she finally resumes.

Apart from this, Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's upcoming song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaaya's first look was released, and it received a great response from the audience. Popular shows like Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya, among other's, released their first episodes on July 13 (2020) after a long break due to COVID-19.

