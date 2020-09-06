TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo
The weekend is here, and we're back with a 'roundup' of all interesting happenings in the Indian Television industry. Like always, the Telly world was buzzing with gossips throughout the past week, but some pieces of information grabbed eyeballs. From news of popular show bidding adieu to actors quitting a show to the second season of a popular show coming soon, Television had its share of ups and downs the gone week as well. From news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air to the first teaser promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 being, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air after Parth Samthaan's exit
"I really don't know anurag... Mujhe smjh mein nhi aata voh college mein ladkiya tum pr kese marti thi...... MATLAB....Kya dekhti thi...tum mein....TAB BHI KOE CHARM NHI THA... ABHI BHI KOE CHARM NHI H TUM MEIN... I just don't know why..." ~ #PrenaSharma "KOE CHARM NHI THA.... KOE BAAT NHI THI......TOH FIR TABHI TUMHE MUJH SE PYAAR HO GEYA" ~ #AnuragBasu @the_parthsamthaan God bless you my hero. Keep Shining and Slaying you talented soul!! Stay Happy and Stay Blessed! Take care!! Don't forget to watch today's episode of #kasautiizindagiikay2 only on @starplus at 8 p.m (ist) from mon-sat or else watch online on @disneyplushotstar at anytime @the_parthsamthaan @jeetu.arora.399 @shahtasheenofficial @udaytikekar @shubhaavi @iam_ejf @poojabanerjeee @ektarkapoor @aamnasharifofficial @akashrjagga @aditisanwal20 @muktadhond @chloejferns @beinganilnagpal . . . . . . #ParthSamthaan #StayBlessed #LotsOfLove #IParth #loveIsLove #Pride #WeareFamily #Parthu #Parthians #WeLoveParthSamthaan #ParthianForever #ProudParthian #ParthSamthaanSlays #Manan#ManikMalhotra #AnuragBasu #KasautiZindagiKay2 #MaiHeroBollRahaHu #KaisiYehYaariaan #ParthIsBest #WeSTandByParth #ParthIsAnurag #ParthIsSlayingAsAnurag #ParthSamthaanWinningHearts #StarPlus #OkThanksBye
In August this year, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans received a huge shock as it was revealed that Parth Samthaan aka Anurag is putting down his papers and making an exit from the show. KZK, which also stars Erica Fernandes, has been struggling with TRPs for quite some time. While makers tried to convince and retain Parth, it seems like things did not work out, and the show is all set to end soon. In a new development, A source close to the show informed Pinkvilla that the makers have decided to pull off KZK and replace it with another show in the same time slot. 'Since a new face did not look like a possibility right now with so many change in faces already, the makers decided to pull off the show in the next two months and have asked Parth to shoot for small portions in between so that story changes its conclusive end. Parth had agreed to give a couple of days in the next two months to fulfill his commitment to the show,' revealed the source.
ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 teaser promo released, Mohommad Nazim to return as Ahem?
The first promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 dropped in recently, leaving everyone excited. In the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen reprising her role as Gopi Bahu and teasing about a new entry Gehna in the second installment of the family drama. The video starts with Devo clad in a pink saree and greeting the audience with ‘Jai Shree Krishna.’ Then, introduces a new character ‘Gehna’ by cracking the same ‘rasoda’ (kitchen) joke. It is also reported that along with Devoleena, Mohommad Nazim aka Ahem is all set to reprise his role, and the makers have already approached him for the show.
Akanksha Puri quits Vighnaharta Ganesha
The rumours of Akanksha Puri being approached for Bigg Boss 2020 have been doing rounds for a long time. While she has not revealed if she will be participating in Bigg Boss 14, the actress is all set to bid adieu to her show Vighnaharta Ganesha. Yes, Akanksha will soon be quitting the daily soap, after completing 700 episodes and giving nearly 3 years to it. A source informed Pinkvilla that Akanksha has applied for the notice period and will soon be dropping out of the, and will not be seen playing Mata Parvati. Reportedly, she is prepping up for an upcoming project, and her sudden decision to bid goodbye to Vighnaharta Ganesha has added to the fuels of her being part of BB 14.
Have Rumoured couple Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri split?
Happy happy birthday @pearlvpuri Don’t know how to start, what to write. All I can say in few words is , You are truly a beautiful soul inside out My Best friend, My father figure, My anchor I am truly blessed to have a friend like you in my life Happy birthday once again.
Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri have been rumoured to be dating since they were paired in Naagin 3. The duo never admitted to being in a relationship but was seen making each other's day special. However, sources have now revealed that Karishma and Pearl have parted ways and broken up.
A source shared, "Karishma and Pearl have been each other's emotional anchor in the last two years but they amicably decided to part ways two months ago. Apparently, Karishma wanted to get married soon but Pearl wasn't ready for it and the duo decided to end their romantic relationship if there was no immediate future to be seen.
Shilpa Shinde quits Gangs of Filmistan
"THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK" Suits on you Dear Preeti/ Neeti Simoes @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes..Screenshot nahi dalne ko bol rahi aur phir khud WhatsApp ki Chat mere replies hide karke media ko de rahi ho Abhi kya mein bhi poori script post kar du??Maine sirf abhi front page post kiya hai.. "Ek bar clearly apni baat batane ke baad ,I am not answerable to u..Mera NO means NO hota Hai" "DOODH KA DOODH PAANI KA PAANI ABHI HO GAYA HAI"..So Plz stop spreading lies...Asliyat Saamne aa gayi toh mirchi lagi kya?? Abhi phone calls bhi hain jaha maine tumko(Preeti Simoes) clearly bola ki "Mujhe Sunil Grover ji ke sath kaam nahi karna"..Woh bhi daal du??? If you dont want to aggravate this.. So its better plz just concentrate on your ghatiya script & do your job..All the best @spotboye_in @pinkvilla @indiaforums @starbharat @lilfrodoproductions
Shilpa Shinde recently grabbed headlines as she decided to walk out of her comeback show Gangs of Filmistan after a tiff with the show's producers, leaving everyone shocked. She quit the show midway claiming production issues, and said that she does not want to work with Sunil Grover, and she feels cheated. The Bigg Boss 11 winner accused the producers of using her name for publicity but instead of highlighting her talent, only focused on using her as a prop, an eye candy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, 'When I knew that Sunil Grover has joined the gag, I knew I was done there. He has treated me like junior artists. You should see the telecast to see how much of a role I have. Sunil Ji just needs a prop, a beautiful girl standing beside them and that is why they used me.'
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 posts Ankita Lokhande shared after the late actor's demise that stole our heart
Apart from this, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fourth music video 'Afsos Karoge' finally released. Two crew members from the sets of India's Best Dancer tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Rumours of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy embracing parenthood sparked as the actress 'excitement for 2021.'Nia Sharma emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. Aamir Ali revealed the first glimpse of her daughter.