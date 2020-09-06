TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo

From news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air to the first teaser promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 being, here are the to 5 news stories that made headlines in the Television industry in the week gone by. Read on.

The weekend is here, and we're back with a 'roundup' of all interesting happenings in the Indian Television industry. Like always, the Telly world was buzzing with gossips throughout the past week, but some pieces of information grabbed eyeballs. From news of popular show bidding adieu to actors quitting a show to the second season of a popular show coming soon, Television had its share of ups and downs the gone week as well. From news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air to the first teaser promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 being, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air after Parth Samthaan's exit

In August this year, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans received a huge shock as it was revealed that Parth Samthaan aka Anurag is putting down his papers and making an exit from the show. KZK, which also stars Erica Fernandes, has been struggling with TRPs for quite some time. While makers tried to convince and retain Parth, it seems like things did not work out, and the show is all set to end soon. In a new development, A source close to the show informed Pinkvilla that the makers have decided to pull off KZK and replace it with another show in the same time slot. 'Since a new face did not look like a possibility right now with so many change in faces already, the makers decided to pull off the show in the next two months and have asked Parth to shoot for small portions in between so that story changes its conclusive end. Parth had agreed to give a couple of days in the next two months to fulfill his commitment to the show,' revealed the source.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 teaser promo released, Mohommad Nazim to return as Ahem?

The first promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 dropped in recently, leaving everyone excited. In the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen reprising her role as Gopi Bahu and teasing about a new entry Gehna in the second installment of the family drama. The video starts with Devo clad in a pink saree and greeting the audience with ‘Jai Shree Krishna.’ Then, introduces a new character ‘Gehna’ by cracking the same ‘rasoda’ (kitchen) joke. It is also reported that along with Devoleena, Mohommad Nazim aka Ahem is all set to reprise his role, and the makers have already approached him for the show.

Akanksha Puri quits Vighnaharta Ganesha

The rumours of Akanksha Puri being approached for Bigg Boss 2020 have been doing rounds for a long time. While she has not revealed if she will be participating in Bigg Boss 14, the actress is all set to bid adieu to her show Vighnaharta Ganesha. Yes, Akanksha will soon be quitting the daily soap, after completing 700 episodes and giving nearly 3 years to it. A source informed Pinkvilla that Akanksha has applied for the notice period and will soon be dropping out of the, and will not be seen playing Mata Parvati. Reportedly, she is prepping up for an upcoming project, and her sudden decision to bid goodbye to Vighnaharta Ganesha has added to the fuels of her being part of BB 14.

Have Rumoured couple Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri split?

Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri have been rumoured to be dating since they were paired in Naagin 3. The duo never admitted to being in a relationship but was seen making each other's day special. However, sources have now revealed that Karishma and Pearl have parted ways and broken up.

A source shared, "Karishma and Pearl have been each other's emotional anchor in the last two years but they amicably decided to part ways two months ago. Apparently, Karishma wanted to get married soon but Pearl wasn't ready for it and the duo decided to end their romantic relationship if there was no immediate future to be seen.



Shilpa Shinde quits Gangs of Filmistan

Shilpa Shinde recently grabbed headlines as she decided to walk out of her comeback show Gangs of Filmistan after a tiff with the show's producers, leaving everyone shocked. She quit the show midway claiming production issues, and said that she does not want to work with Sunil Grover, and she feels cheated. The Bigg Boss 11 winner accused the producers of using her name for publicity but instead of highlighting her talent, only focused on using her as a prop, an eye candy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, 'When I knew that Sunil Grover has joined the gag, I knew I was done there. He has treated me like junior artists. You should see the telecast to see how much of a role I have. Sunil Ji just needs a prop, a beautiful girl standing beside them and that is why they used me.'

Apart from this, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fourth music video 'Afsos Karoge' finally released. Two crew members from the sets of India's Best Dancer tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Rumours of and Rohit Reddy embracing parenthood sparked as the actress 'excitement for 2021.'Nia Sharma emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. Aamir Ali revealed the first glimpse of her daughter.

