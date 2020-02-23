TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiere to Himansh Kohli on breakup with Neha Kakkar
February 2020 is coming to an end, but the Indian Television industry is hustling with new stories and gossips, just like all its previous times. This week too the Telly world had a fruitful time, with a share of its ups and downs. From Rohit Shetty making a comeback on TV with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 to Himansh Kohli spilling the beans of his breakup with Neha Kakkar to Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's reunion on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a lot has happened. Today, as the week bids us goodbye, here's a list of five hot stories from the small-screen that grabbed our eyeballs. Without further ado, here are the top trending TV stories of the week.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 kick-starts with a bang
Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, aired its first episode Darr Ki Class yesterday, 22 February 2020. Rohit Shetty was again back as the host, with a bunch of new contestants. The episode was filled with action, entertainment, and laughter, promising another enticing season. From Karan Patel's Dard-e-Disco to Amruta Khanvilkar getting the first Fear ka fanda to the first creepy crawly task with Balraj, Adaa, and Karishma, KKK 10 began with a bang. The very first day also saw Shivin Narang and Dharmesh recreate the historic train task. Fans couldn't keep calm over the breath-taking first episode and hailed it as a fiery start.
Himansh Kohli opens up about his breakup with Neha Kakkar
After almost 2 years, Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend, Himansh Kohli revealed details about his ugly separation with the songstress. He said, 'Several things had happened back then, but I never wanted to talk about them. All I want to say is that she did not want to continue. So, we mutually decided to part ways. She decided to move on in life, I respected it. But in no time, the entire story took a turn. Each time she put up a post on social media, I had to face the backlash.'
Karan V Grover confirms Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air
Since the past week news of Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover going off-air had been doing the rounds. While fans were expressing their grief on social media, there had been no clarifications about it from the channel or the makers. However, recently KHKT's lead male actor, Karan V Grover opened up about the same with Pinkvilla. Karan exclusively told us that the news is true. He confirmed the news of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air and said 'Yes it's true. 14 March is last the telecast.'
Nakuul Meta and Hina Khan receive 'Television Star of the Decade'
Popular TV actors Nakuul Meta and Hina Khan recently got honoured with the 'Television Star of the Decade' award in the male and female categories respectively at an award function. Both of them shared pictures with their prestigious trophies and wrote a heartwarming caption reminiscing their journey and hard work to reach where they are today. Fans went gaga over their big achievement and showered them with loads of love.
Sidharth Shukla's grand entry for Shehnaaz Gill in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill reunited on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz who has participated in the show to find a suitable groom for her, broke down in happy tears as she saw Sidharth on the sets. Shehnaaz was overjoyed to see Sidharth. She showered him with loads on hugs kisses. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was also all smiling to see her bestie and praised her to no limits.
