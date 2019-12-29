TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Kushal Punjabi's death to Mona Singh's marriage; All those who made headlines

This week has been quite a difficult one for the Indian Television industry. While someone left us forever, some were born. Kushal Punjabi's suicide left the entirely Telly town teary-eyed, while popular actress Mona Singh finally tied the knot and turned into a real life bride. Some stars rejoiced as they welcomed their baby's to the world and became proud parents. Television saw its share of ups and downs in this heavy week. Without taking much time, here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed eyeballs and made headlines.

1) Kushal Punjabi's untimely death

The Telly world woke up to a sad morning on 27th December, as news of popular actor Kushal Punjabi started circulating. The 37-year-old actor committed suicide on the night of 26th December at his residence in Pali Hill. He was found hanging at his home with a suicide note right beside him. Kushal, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, did not blame anyone for his death in the note, but rather divide his property into two equal halves. While he gave 50% share to his mother and sister, the rest 50% was given to his three-year-old son Kian. Though have been no official reason for Kushal's untimely demise, reports suggest he was suffering from depression due to financial crises and a troubled marriage with wife Audrey Dolhen.

Kushal's last rites and funeral took place yesterday (28 December), and in attendance were many stars from the industry including Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Sakhlani and many others along with his family members

2) Mona Singh's ties the knot in a private ceremony

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh has finally tied the knot with investment banker beau Shyam in Mumbai on 27 December. The actress exchanged wedding vows in a close-knit affair at Juhu Military Club, which was attended by only her close friends and family. Pictures of Mona's wedding have been creating storm on social media, ever since her big day. The couple got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony and were also seen reading wedding vows as per Hindu customs.

While Mona donned a beautiful Priyanaka Chopra inspired red lehenga, her groom opted for a yellow sherwani and looked dapper. Mona accessorized her bridal lehenga it with a huge mangtika, kaleere and some other bridal jewelry and looked breathtakingly beautiful.

3) shares daughter's first picture with fans

As the year is coming to an end, popular TV actor Karan Patel and wifey Ankita Bhargava received a special gift as they welcomed their first child. Yes, the couple became proud parents of a baby girl on December 14. On the eve of Christmas, the duo gave a special gift to their fans as they shared a glimpse of their little angel on social media. Karan shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife Ankita and daughter Mehr.

In the photo, new daddy, Karan was seen holding his little bundle of joy in his, who was dressed up as a Santa Claus. Though the baby’s face wasn’t clearly visible, the slight glimpse of the little munchkin, was enough to make our day. Mommy Ankita was also dolled up in red and white attire. It surely called for a perfect family picture. Well, there couldn't be a better Christmas surprise, right? white print.

4) Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij reveal first picture of baby Tara Bhanushali

Popular TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were blessed with a baby girl August 21, 2019. Though they revealed the name of their little princess some days after her birth, they refrained from sharing any pictures of her. But, on Christmas and Jay's birthday (December 25) and couple shared the very first picture of their daughter, Tara Bhanushali. Both, the proud parents took to their social media handles to share the first glimpse of their little angel.

In the picture, Tara looked cute as a button as she was dressed in a Snow white frock and was seen curled up in a cute little sofa. The backdrop was surrounded by apples and flowers, giving us feels of Disney princesses wonderland. Well, we must say, Tara looked no less than a beautiful princess.

5) Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar welcome their first baby boy

Ace wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar became proud parents of baby boy on 24th December. The Nach Baliye couple, were on cloud nine as they shared the shared the good news with her fans through social media. Sharing a cute picture from the hospital, where Geeta is seen posing with her hubby Pawan and the newborn baby, she welcomed him to the world and asked fans to shower their blessings on the little baby. Well, we must say, it is quite evident from the picture that the child looks simply adorable!