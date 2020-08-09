TV Newsmakers of the Week: Naagin 5 & Bigg Boss 2020 promo, Sameer Sharma demise, Parth Samthaan resumes shoot

From promos of Naagin 5 and Bigg Boss 2020 being revealed, to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma's unfortunate demise to Parth Samthaan resuming shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, here's all that made headlines in the Telly world.

Another week has come to an end, and we're here to give you a round-up all the 'big happenings' in the Indian Television industry. The Telly world left people with bittersweet feelings this time. While teasers of some much-awaited shows released, the sudden passing away of a known-face brought about shock waves. However, with its lows and highs, the Telly town was buzzing with gossips and news. So without much ado, let's take a look at all that happened in the last week in the tinselville. From promos of Naagin 5 and Bigg Boss 2020 being revealed to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma's unfortunate demise to Parth Samthaan resuming shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, here's all that made headlines.

1. Naagin 5 promo drops; , Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar's avatar's unleashed

The first promo of Naagin 5 featuring Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar dropped recently, leaving fans awestruck. While Hina's look was revealed before, Mohit and Dheeraj's avatars were unveiled with the teaser. Hina and Mohit are shown to be shape-shifting serpents, with their love story based in an age-old time. Dheeraj will be seen playing an antagonist. Naagin 5 begins airing today.

2. returns with Bigg Boss 2020

The much-anticipated promo of Bigg Boss 14 finally dropped yesterday night (August 8, 2020). However, this time it came with a new name Bigg Boss 2020. The teaser had host Salman Khan farming and riding a tractor in the fields. He is heard saying, ' Lockdown brought a bump to everyone's life, which is why I am growing rice but now the time has come for the season to change because Bigg Boss 2020 is here, and now the game will change.' The promo has been received well by the viewers, and BB 2020 is likely to go on air from September 2020.

3. Parth Samthaan resumes shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

And he came back to me Place of imaging to the shooting a second time

Finally My Hero Is Here Mixed Emotions So Happy and Teary Eyes Watching Him Again On Our Screens

All The Best Boy And The Most Important Please Take Care Of Yourself#AnuragBasu #ParthSamthaan @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/jvDDnNdztx — (@HendAym11269277) August 6, 2020

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu is made a grand comeback on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as he resumed shoots for after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. The actor returned to the sets after a gap of almost 25 days. He shot for shot scenes with his Shubhaavi Choksey (his mother - Mohini) and Pooja Banerjee (his sister - Nivedita). Parth was decked up in a light blue printed shirt with a blue waistcoat for his grand comeback scenes, and fans gave him a warm welcome.

4. Yeh Rihstey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma passes away

TV actor & model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West last night. Accidental Death Report registered, body sent for autopsy. Looking at body's condition, it's suspected that he died by suicide two days back: Malad Police. #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Actor Sameer Sharma, who played Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke passed away recently, sending shockwaves across. The 44-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Malad area. The police filed a case of accidental death and sent his body autopsy. Many TV actors like Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra, Rhea Sharma, Arti Singh, Shivangi Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Sachdev, and others mourned Sameer Sharma's demise.

5. Asim Riaz gets injured after being attacked while cycling

Instagram story of @imrealasim , He was attacked by some goons from behind while he was cycling,they were in bike.Nothing serious but he sustained some wounds .Wishing you speedy recovery Asim,please complain to police #AsimRiaz @realhimanshi @Rac57Riaz pic.twitter.com/zMFl4dIPRH — Team AsiManshi (@TeamAsiManshiFC) August 5, 2020

In an unpleasant piece of news, Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz was attacked by some men while he was cycling on the streets in the night. He took to his social media handle to talk about the unfortunate incident and showed the injuries that he has suffered on his body due to the attack. Asim revealed, 'Asim is heard saying, 'I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front. Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.'

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers of the Week: Rana Daggubati’s wedding to SP Balasubrahmanyam testing positive for COVID 19

Share your comment ×