TV Newsmakers of the Week: Neha and Gurucharan Singh quit TMKOC, Surbhi Chandna's first look as Naagin & more

It's that time of the week when we bring to you the most happening news from the Indian Television industry. Yes, the week has come to an end and we're here to bring you the top five news stories from the tinselvile that grabbed eyeballs. Just like all the past weeks, the Telly world was buzzing with gossips this week also. However, this week has rather been emotional for fans as quite a few actors quit their shows suddenly, leaving everyone shocked. But, some new actors joined and their entry on small-screens helped fans make merry. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta leaving the show to Ekta Kapoor revealing Surbhi Chandna's Naagin look from Naagin 5, here's all that made headlines in the Telly town.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's two actors quit the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were left shocked recently as two actors have bid goodbye to the show. We're talking about Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi and Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta. The two actors have quit TMKOC, and the makers have also found their replacement. While Dil Toh Pagal Hai fame Balwinder Singh Suri has stepped in Gurucharan's shoes to be the 'new Sodhi,' Qubool Hai fame Sunayana Fozdar has replaced Neha as Anjali on the show. Reportedly, Balwinder and Sunayana have already kick-started shooting for their parts and have taken over the characters.

Surbhi Chandna's FIRST look as Naagin from Naagin 5

Ekta Kapoor introduced Surbhi Chandna as her new again after 's exit from Naagin 5 with a special post. The TV Czarina shared some pictures of Surbhi as the new shape-shifting serpent. Surbhi was dolled up in a red-coloured blouse with a high slit skirt. Her Naagin look was accentuated with jewellery, a kamarbandh, bracelet, maang tika, and a nose ring. Surbhi's Naagin look screamed hotness and took the internet by storm as her fans could not get enough of her.

Erica Fernandes denies quitting Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Gossip mills were abuzz that after Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Kasautii Zindagi Kay's lead actress Erica Fernandes is also planning to exit the show. However, recently she squashed all the speculations, revealing that she is not leaving KZK. She stated, 'I am currently very much a part of Kasautii Zindagi Kay.'

Reportedly, Parth has already put down his papers and will leave the show in September mid-week. Not only this, according to the buzz, but Kasautii Zindagii Kay might also get pulled off if the makers fail to find a good replacement to Parth Samthaan.



declines Bigg Boss 2020

Confirmed !#JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer !

Confirmed !#JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer !

His Manager confirmed ! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season.#ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14 ,Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2,Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020 Follow:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 16, 2020

Bigg Boss 2020 is on its way, and recently a Twitter handle, by the name of 'The Khabri' revealed that Jennifer Winget was approached to participate in BB 2020, and was offered an amount of a whopping 3 crore for the season. However, she has reportedly turned down the offer. But, Jennifer's Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang, is keen to be a part of season 14 and is almost confirmed to feature in BB 2020. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Bigg Boss makers or the channel. However, sources close to Pinkvilla state that the news about Jennifer Winget might not be true.

Saumya Tandon exits Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain



Saumya Tandon, who played Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain quit the show after 5 years recently. The actress did not renew her contract and bid adieu to the show this Friday (August 21, 2020). Revealing the reason for exiting BGPH, Saumya said that she wants to move on to pick up better projects in the future. Shortly, rumours of her leaving Bhabiji for Bigg Boss 2020 started picking up. However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Saumya clarified 'I was approached for Bigg Boss, but they have offered me the show a couple of times before as well. But my reason to quit BGPH is definitely not Bigg Boss. It was a very premeditated decision and has nothing to do with Bigg Boss.'

Apart from this, in a piece of shocking news Sanjivani fame Gaurav Chopra's mother passed away due to COVID-19. Kukum Bhagya fame Sikha Singh finally introduced her baby girl to the world with a heartwarming post as she revealed her daughter's face. Kapil Sharma also surprised fans with an adorable picture with his little angel Anayra.

