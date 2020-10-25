TV Newsmakers Of The Week: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh's wedding to Shaheer Sheikh, Tejasswi's music video

From Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tying the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony to Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash's song 'Ae Mere Dil' releasing; here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

It's the end of the week, and we're here with our regular 'roundup' of the unmissable scoops from the Indian Television industry. A lot has happened in the past week. From Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh getting married in a traditional wedding ceremony to Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash's song 'Ae Mere Dil' dropping in; here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet tie the knot

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are now a married couple. Yes, they're husband and wife, as the two lovebirds have finally tied the knot. Neha Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on October 24 (2020). Neha opted for a soft pink lehenga, while Rohanpreet matched with her in a pink-maroon sherwani for their D-Day. The two continued their wedding festivities on Saturday night as they twinned in red. Inside pictures and videos of their wedding are going viral. Fans and their friends from the entertainment industry are showering the newlyweds with loads of blessings and good wishes.

Is wedding on the cards for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar?

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding rumours have been doing rounds for quite some time. Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot next month. They will get married in Mumbai in a private wedding ceremony. Though the duo has not revealed anything yet, they may get married in November or December this year. After her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Zaid gave a warm welcome to his 'queen' Gauahar. She recently even celebrated his birthday as they twinned in white. Zaid's father Ismail Darbar has also dropped hints about their wedding and said that he is happy with their decision.



Parth Samthaan begins shooting for his first web show

After mesmerizing everyone as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth has finally forayed into the digital space. The actor recently began shooting for his first web series 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.' He shared glimpses of his first day of the shoot on Instagram, and also also a picture of him pampering himself for the hectic schedule. Parth will be seen in a never before seen avatar, that of a gangster, in the upcoming web show.

Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash's song 'Ae Mere Dil' releases

Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash's much-awaited music video, 'Ae Mere Dil' released on 20th October (2020), leaving fans amazed. The song touched hearts, with its beautiful portrayal of heartbreaks, and giving love a second chance. Ae Mere Dil brought to the foray the emotion of love and pain, betrayal, reluctance, and desire. The soulful ballad has been sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Anupamaa ranks number one on TRP

When it comes to TRP ratings, Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya is seen ruling the list almost every time. However, this time, Anupamaa left everyone surprised as it toppled Kundali Bhagya to take the top spot. Yes, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has gained the number 1 spot on the TRP chart this time. On achieving this big feat, Rupali expressed, 'I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is ‘Thank You for all the love, support, and appreciation.' She further said that she feels blessed to have got such a huge response during the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

In a saddening piece of news, Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the role of Indu Dadi in Kukum Bhagya passed away at the age of 54. Shabbir Ahluwalia (Abhi) and Sriti Jha (Pragya) paid their heartfelt tributes to their late co-star. Moreover, Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary opened up about contracting the novel Coronavirus and dengue.

