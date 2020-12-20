TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet's pregnancy prank to Pooja Gor & Raj Singh Arora's breakup

From Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's pregnancy prank to Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora parting ways, here are the newsmakers of the week.

Another week in the Television industry has passed, and we're slowly inching towards the end of 2020. As the weekend is here, we're back with our daily round-up of big weekly happenings in the Telly world. A lot happened in the tinselville in the past week, and Telly town was buzzing with news stories. From Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh leaving fans confused with their pregnancy prank to Pooja Gor announcing her split with Raj Singh Arora, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines this week.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's pregnancy prank

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh sparked pregnancy rumours as they shared a picture, wherein Neha was seen flaunting her baby bump. NehuPreet's photo spread like wildfire on social media, and people started speculating if the duo is expecting their first child merely after 2 months of marriage. However, after a day of speculations, Neha left fans confused as she unveiled the poster of their upcoming song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. Well, does this mean it was a pregnancy prank played by Roahnpreet and Neha for promoting their song?

Pooja Gor reveals about her breakup with Raj Singh Arora

Rumours of Telly Town's cute couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora having troubles in their love paradise were doing rounds for quite some time. But, they did not speak about it publically. However, a few days ago, Pooja shocked everyone as she revealed their breakup. Pooja confirmed that she and Raj have parted ways. The news of their split came as a shocker, but the actress shared that they still continue to be friends. 'Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life,' she expressed.

Barun Sobti makes his Instagram debut

Barun Sobti finally made his debut on Instagram on December 14 (2020). Sharing a dashing photo of himself, Barun greeted the Insta fam with a motivational quote. 'Change is the only Constant. It's Happening! Time to make the Magic Happen. Hello, Insta Fam,' he wrote. He received a warm welcome from his fans and former Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, . Sanaya shared a quirky picture to welcome him, wherein is queued last in the line and wrote, 'Always the last one for everything. Welcome to the gram, my friend.'

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid becomes a father to a baby boy

Anas Rashid and his wife Heena Iqbal welcomed a baby boy into their lives recently. The actor who rose to fame with the soap Diya Aur Baati Hum shared this happy news on Instagram. He shared a heartwarming picture of the newborn playing with his grandparents and wrote, 'My father welcomes home his grandson -Khabib Anas Rashid. Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion.'

Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera's Je Tu Na Bulawe' releases; Asim Riaz's song Veham drops

Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera's music video 'Je Na Tu Bulawe' was released on December 15. The song revolves around the confusion of Friends over love or love over friends. Shaheer Sheikh falls head over heels for Priyanka Khera only to have his heart broken in the emotionally romantic melody

Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik's much-awaited music video 'Veham' by Armaan Malik also dropped on December 14. The emotional song shows the pain of unrequited love, which has a sad ending. Veham highlights the bittersweet pain of unrequited love, and it hit the right chords of your heart.

