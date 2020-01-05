TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Nia Sharma turning into serpent in Naagin 4 to Nehha Pendse getting married

From Nia Sharma finally turning into serpent in Naagin 4 to Nehha Pendse tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shardul Bayas, the start of 2020 saw some amazing happenings. Here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed our eyeballs and made headlines throughout the week.

The first week of New Year 2020 has been quite a fruitful ride for the Indian Television industry. From Nia Sharma finally turning into serpent in Naagin 4 to May I Come In Madam fame Nehha Pendse tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shardul Bayas, the start of 2020 saw some amazing things happen (sans the BB 13 fights). All this only made us think, if the beginning is so happy, how good the entire journey is going to be. Here are the top 5 news stories that grabbed our eyeballs and made headlines throughout the week.

1) Nia Sharma turns into a serpent in Naagin 4 leaving fans startled

Since the very beginning of Naagin 4, Nia Sharma had been claiming to NOT play negative character in the series. She emphasised that she will not play a serpent in supernatural thriller. Well, guess what? It was all a lie. Yes, the as the new promo of

the show reveals her to be the real daughter of the icchadhari Naagin, Nayantara. Nia is seen as a sensuous serpent, where she dons a purple attire with elaborate gold accessories. Her face is covered well with dewy make-up, with only a hint of lip shade, and she looks extremely mesmerizing. Well, this has definitely leave everyone shocked, and we can't wait to see her what course do things take now.

2) Nehha Pendse marries longtime beau Shardul Bayas

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse has finally got married to her longtime beau in a traditional wedding in Pune today (January 5). The pictures of the newly-married couple are creating a storm social media. Nehha is seen donning a pastel-pink Nauvari saree, while Shardul looked dapper in a kurta-pajama. The May I Come In Madam actress went all ethnic and chose for a complete Maharashtrian look, flaunting a nathni (nose ring), chandrakor tikali (half-moon-shaped bindi), hair tied in a gajra, filled-in brows and bright pink lips. The madly-in-love couple were grinning from ear to ear and couldn't take their eyes off each other.

3) Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's nasty fight

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/ZNpkwmDSC7 — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 1, 2020

Friends-turned-foes, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, again got into nasty fight with each other during the recent captaincy task. But, it turned out to be ugly as they not only hurled abuses at each other, but also pointed out at each other's families. All this happened when Sidharth mocked Asim for being a 'cry baby' and complaining during the tasks. Aism did take and gives it back by accusing his father of being a cry baby. Yes, the Kashmiri model says, 'Tera baap cry baby.' Sidharth's father is no more. Even after learning the truth, Asim does not stop and continues venting out his anger. This led to worsening situations and leaving Twitter divided.

4) Mohena Singh Kumari shuts down troll who questions her about her veil

Mohena Singh Kumari, who to got married to Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2019, recently shared an inside picture from her wedding and wish everyone a 'Happy New Year'. In the picture, Mohena was seen posing with her in-laws and her face was covered in a traditional 'ghoonghat' (veil) and this became a topic of discussion among users. All this happened, when a user questioned her about getting her face covered under the big veil, despite being an educated and modern woman. The troll wrote, "Why is your face under veil?". To which another user replied, "Because these are people who follow the so called male dominated rituals. Even education doesn't get them a brain." Retaliating to their comments, she wrote, “It is an age-old Rajput tradition which women belonging to the tribe follow during their marriage. It was not at all forced upon me, I chose it willingly and stand by it.”

5) Mona Singh shares first selfie with hubby Shyam Rajgopalan

Newly-wed bride, Mona Singh, recently has shared her first selfie with her dotting hubby. She took to her Instagram yesterday (January 1) and wished her fans a Happy 2020, by sharing a beautiful picture with Shyam. In the picture, both Mona and Shyam are seen dressed in their casual best as they spend a relaxing time with each other. But, what caught everyone's attention is Mona's happy smile and shining glow on her face. And within no time, the adorable couple's first selfie went viral and fans couldn't get over their cuteness.

